Why quick China reopening may not necessarily be good for stocks, bonds

Moneycontrol News
Dec 09, 2022 / 03:27 PM IST

The recent weakness of China’s economy has helped reduce global inflation, underpinning the rallies in global bonds and equities.

A quick reopening of China’s economy may not necessarily be good for global equities and bonds as it could stoke inflation in the developed markets, Capital Economics said.

China is reopening its economy quicker and earlier than expectations while stepping up vaccinations for the elderly. Restrictions have been made more targeted.

Here’s why the impact on the markets may be tempered:

Effects on China’s economy of an early reopening would not be unambiguously positive, Thomas Mathews, Capital Economics’ Senior Markets Economist, said in a note.

“Given still-low vaccination rates among the elderly and poor hospital capacity, an early opening could require additional restrictions on regions that don’t already have them in order to stem the rise in infections. It could also dissuade citizens from resuming in-person activities for a while,” he added.

This would run the risk of damaging China’s economy further in the near term.