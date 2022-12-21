 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Why just Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress after Health Minister's letter to Rahul Gandhi on Covid concerns

PTI
Dec 21, 2022 / 03:45 PM IST

All India Congress Committee general secretary (communication) Jairam Ramesh asked the BJP not to play politics on the matter. I can understand that the BJP is afraid and is in trouble after seeing the success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Ramesh told reporters.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, is passing through Rajasthan. The yatra has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharasjhtra and Madhya Pradesh. It will complete 100 days on December 16. (Image: Congress)

Accusing the government of selectively picking on the Bharat Jodo Yatra because of its success, the Congress on Wednesday said the BJP was taking out yatras in Karnataka and Rajasthan and asked if Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had sent letters to their organisers too.

The poser from Congress leader Pawan Khera came after the minister on Tuesday wrote to former party president Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to consider suspending the Bharat Jodo Yatra if Covid protocols could not be followed.

Echoing his colleague, All India Congress Committee general secretary (communication) Jairam Ramesh asked the BJP not to play politics on the matter. I can understand that the BJP is afraid and is in trouble after seeing the success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Ramesh told reporters.

Khera, who pointed to the lack of restrictions in public transport, also asked the government to announce Covid protocols and said the party would follow them.

"We are wondering why a similar letter was not sent to the president of BJP in Rajasthan Satish Punia who is carrying out a Janakrosh Yatra there. We understand there is not much of a response to that Janakrosh Yatra. There are no people there," Khera told reporters.

"We also understand there is a huge response across the country to the Bharat Jodo Yatra and there is a lot of crowd here," he added. The senior Congress leader said the BJP was taking out yet another yatra in Karnataka.