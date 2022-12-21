Why is India pushing for green hydrogen?

Green hydrogen plays a prominent role in India’s pledge of achieving net-zero targets as it does not emit any greenhouse gases.

In August 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the National Hydrogen Mission to meet India’s climate targets and make the country a green hydrogen hub.

India also set an ambitious target of production of 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030 in February this year. Under the first phase of Green Hydrogen Policy, the government offered a waiver of inter-state transmission charges of renewable energy for a period of 25 years for manufacturers of green hydrogen and green ammonia for projects commissioned before June 30, 2025.

The government also aims to bring down the cost of green hydrogen to $1 per kg from the current $3- $6.5. ​