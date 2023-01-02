Why is GoI interested in green bonds?

The Finance Ministry approved the framework of sovereign green bonds in November as India aims to transition to a clean economy. Green bonds, financial instruments that are meant only for financing environment focused projects, play a pivotal role in achieving net-zero targets by 2070. According to the framework, the government intends to mobilise Rs 16,000 crore from the issuance of green bonds in H2FY23.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the issuance of green bonds while presenting the Union Budget 2022-23 for public sector projects which help in reducing the carbon intensity of the economy. Corporates in India such as Adani Green and ReNew Power are also key issuers of green bonds.