Why Indian exporters need to look at the domestic market 

Slowing Western economies that risk sinking into recession and still robust growth in India means that exporters who find it tough to tap overseas markets must turn their sights inwards.

In October, India’s exports shrank for the first time in nearly two years and outbound shipments may continue to ease amid persisting global uncertainties.

The October fall in shipments was not a flash in the pan. The world economy is still in tumult as aggressive monetary tightening, still-high inflation, financial market volatility, geopolitical uncertainties and the resurgence of the pandemic in China threaten the global outlook.

Remember, China’s exports also contracted in October, the first time since May 2020, as local COVID-19 curbs and lower global demand hurt trade.

Meanwhile, India’s economy is on the path of recovery and medium-term growth could rise to as high at 9 percent, according to a member of the Prime Minister’s economic advisory council.

Deft external account management is needed to ensure that the current account deficit, which will breach the red line of 3 percent of the Gross Domestic Product this fiscal year, remains in check.

India will likely continue to remain a global bright spot as it attracts of companies that seek to shift away from China. Investments under the country’s Production-Linked Incentive schemes are being rolled out and could receive a boost in the upcoming budget. In short, there is no place like the domestic market, even if you are an exporter. Several exporters, both of goods and services, adapted to this new normal in 2020, when the pandemic and border controls upended supply chains for a couple of years. India, in fact, had a rare current account surplus. Now, with exports not expected to rebound before the middle of 2023, the corporate sector must use the opportunity to invest for the medium term. Remembers, capacity utilization across several sectors has risen recently to levels that had triggered expansion in the past. Moreover, corporate and bank balance sheets are deleveraged. Information Technology (IT) and related sectors, which account for around 40 percent of services exports, may find the going tough if order flows slowly substantially, but this would come on the back of strong growth over the last two financial years. Goods and other businesses must seriously start looking at the domestic market, which they have been ignoring, or putting on a lower pedestal for cost and other considerations.

