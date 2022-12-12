 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Why Indian exporters need to look at the domestic market 

Dec 12, 2022 / 06:21 PM IST

Slowing Western economies that risk sinking into recession and still robust growth in India means that exporters who find it tough to tap overseas markets must turn their sights inwards.

In October, India’s exports shrank for the first time in nearly two years and outbound shipments may continue to ease amid persisting global uncertainties.

The October fall in shipments was not a flash in the pan. The world economy is still in tumult as aggressive monetary tightening, still-high inflation, financial market volatility, geopolitical uncertainties and the resurgence of the pandemic in China threaten the global outlook.

Remember, China’s exports also contracted in October, the first time since May 2020, as local COVID-19 curbs and lower global demand hurt trade.

Meanwhile, India’s economy is on the path of recovery and medium-term growth could rise to as high at 9 percent, according to a member of the Prime Minister’s economic advisory council.

Deft external account management is needed to ensure that the current account deficit, which will breach the red line of 3 percent of the Gross Domestic Product this fiscal year, remains in check.