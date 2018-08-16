Why HPCL is a long-term stock pick even after near 8x rise in 5 years

Sumeet Rohra

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a jewel in the Indian equity markets with strong earnings growth, a proven track record, stable earnings, quality management, high earnings and dividend yield, and sovereign status. It trades at low single digit PE multiples.

HPCL today is a Fortune 500 company – a company whose earnings have grown from INR 1091 crores in FY14 to Rs 7,250 crore in FY18.

Consequently, this company has reported not only exemplary performance but also rewarded shareholders with liberal bonuses and consistent dividend pay-outs.

Key Performance and Financial Trends

A look inside HPCL helps discover the value in this company.

Current infrastructure: HPCL’s supply infrastructure comprises 41 terminals, 68 depots, 48 LPG plants, 41 ASFs, 6 lube blending plants, the second largest Pipeline network of 3370 kms, largest lube refinery accounting for 40% of India total lube production, and the second highest bitumen production in the country.

Its refining capacity consists of two plants in Mumbai and Vishakhapatnam with capacity of 7.5 MMTPA and Lubes 428 TMTPA and 8.3 MMTPA refinery respectively taking total refining to 15.8 MMTPA. A HMEL, a joint venture Mittal Energy, gives HPCL access to another 11.25 MMTPA.

In addition, HPCL has total of 18 joint ventures and subsidiaries in refining, petrochemicals, marketing infrastructure, emulsions and natural gas, 9 cross country product pipelines, 7 E&P Blocks operating through M/s Prize Petroleum a wholly owned subsidiary. The company has sales of 36.9 MMT through various products such as Petrol, Diesel, LPG, Lubes, Aviation, Natural Gas, Bitumen.

Capacity expansion plans: After its acquisition by ONGC, HPCL is evaluating MRPL’s refining assets.Today, HPCL has market sales off 36.9 MMT but refining of 27.2 MMT inculding (Bhatinda JV ). If MRPL were to merge with HPCL, its refining assets could soar to 42 MMT. Another strategy HPCL has adopted to augment its capacity includes upgrading its Mumbai and Vizag refineries.

By March 2020, it will add 8.7 MMT of capacity taking the total capacity to 36 MMT (including Bhatinda). If MRPL were to come in then total refinning capacity would be 51 MMT making it the second largest refiner in the public sector after Indian Oil Corporation. This would be an opportune time as January 2020 the IMO regulation would come into force significantly improving the refinning cycle.

This additional capacity will add to HPCL earnings sharply as exisiting gross refining margins will also move up to double digits, e.g. similar to the Bhatinda plant. Since HPCL markets more products than it refines, the company buys residual products from other companies. Once MRPL gets merged into HPCL and Mumbai and Visakhapatnam have upgraded their capacity they will be significant cost synergies and ready product availability.

Retail and channel footprint: HPCL has an excellent marketing network justifying its business to consumer investment case.

Unwarranted Concerns

Electric Vehicles (EV): India today sells about 25 million vehicles in total. Total electric vehicle sales in India were about 25, 000 units at the end of 2016–17 . Of the total EVs sold nearly 92 percent were two-wheelers, while electric cars and four wheelers accounted for less than eight percent of total sales according to Society of Manufactures of the Electric Vehicles. Most recently, Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) has scrapped its second tender for procuring 10,000 electric cars. Even if EV sales across categories touch 500,000 in 5 years, this would not constitute even two percent of auto sales today. Looking ahead, auto sales are expected to increase by eight percent to 10 percent annually for the next few years. In this scenario, even if EV sales were to take off, the percentage share of EVs in the total pie would be barely one percent to two percent. This would still ensure strong growth for the Indian oil marketing companies.

Oil prices: Oil prices today are a pass through hence higher oil or lower does not hurt core profiability (adjusting for inventory gains or inventory losses).

Election Year: Petrol was deregulated by the UPA and diesel by NDA governments. Hence both the governments have been reformists and are believed to be so in future. Marketing margins have only risen year on year. So looking at margins on daily or weekly intervals is unwarranted as the company has an integrated marketing management system in place. Further petrol and diesel account for only 25 to 30% of profit contributors .

LPG/Kerosene: Any underrecovery of the two products is clearly on the GOI balance sheet as LPG is via DBTL (The Direct Benefit Transfer of LPG DBTL or PAHAL (Pratyaksh Hanstantrit Labh) scheme was earlier launched on June 1, 2013 and finally covered 291 districts. It requires the consumer to mandatorily have an Aadhaar number for availing LPG Subsidy that has helped significantly helped reduced leakages. Kerosene under recovery is adequately compensated via subsidy payout to the company.

Iran oil crisis: HPCL buys 109 grades from across 15 countries, and is not alone dependant on Iran (sanction fear) or any particular country.

Capex: HPCL generated INR 11,037.21 crores cash from operating activities in FY18 so any increase in capex will not take debt to equity significantly higher from existing levels. Planned capex will only contribute to the quality of earnings. Further HPCL plans to automate all its 15,062 Fuel retail stations by December 2018.

To summarise, HPCL has a robust business model, sound management team, stong earnings growth (6x growth in PAT), good dividend payout (30 percent to 40 percent payout), high earnings yield (15 percent ), low P/E (6), good ROE (30.98) and fairly low PB ratio (1.74), and sound future growth strategy, all of which point to the value on offer for investors.

Investors need not be bothered about the perceived negativity, as HPCL is a Fortune 500 company well poised for good growth and creation of shareholder wealth. HPCL has always traded at PE multiples of 11 to 12 when the petroluem sector was regulated. However, now post deregulation the stock trades at a price off INR 293 discounting its reported FY18 EPS of INR 47.4 by 6.18 times.

HPCL being a predominately consumer play deserves a significantly higher PE multiple than 6 where consumer retail plays or consumption plays trade at upwards of 40 PE. The three oil marketing companies are adding 25000 retail outlets to expand their total coverage to 80,000 over the next 3 to 5 years. HPCL itself is adding 6000 outlets taking it to 21000 retail outlets and likely to bolster its share of 23 percent to 25 percent. The strong moat which these companies enjoy is irreplaceable and they deserve a high premium. HPCL trades around its plant and machinery value which is massive discount to its fair value.

In essence, HPCL is one of the best consumption plays in the country as not only every sector is dependant on oil but growth in any industry like aviation, auto, retail, mining, transportation or any economic acitivity will translate into higher petrol, diesel sales benefiting all players like HPCL , BPCL , IOCL who together account for 88 percent of the market. The wealth creating potential of these companies is significant as seen in the past.

Sumeet Rohra is a part of Smartsun Capital Pte. Ltd.

Disclaimer: The views of the author are personal and do not constitute a buy or sell.