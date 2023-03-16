 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Why HDFC Securities is bullish on this smallcap pharma stock?

Vaibhavi Ranjan
Mar 16, 2023 / 06:27 PM IST

In November 2022, HDFC Securities initiated coverage on this pharma stock with a buy rating with a bull case target of Rs 66.60, which it achieved in January

Brokerage firm HDFC Securities expects smallcap pharmaceutical company Marksans Pharma to deliver a 10 percent upside in base case over the next two or three quarters.

The optimism emerges from the drugmaker's focus on regulated markets of the US and the UK while concentrating on higher-margin softgels and over-the-counter (OTC) products, HDFC Securities said in a report on March 16.

Marksans Pharma capitalised on opportunities by monetising its presence in these markets and its OTC segment is likely to see stable demand with minimal price erosion, it said.

The company also boasts a strong balance sheet, which is likely to support inorganic growth through acquisitions of abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs), product licences and capacities, the brokerage said.