Why good governance meetings are crucial for SMEs to grow better

Since most SME boards are likely to have three or four directors, all with some level of ownership, do not get hung up on who is named as the chair.

While most SMEs that are private limited companies will have a board of directors, many new SMEs may not have found it a priority to set up a good board. Even if you do not have an eminent board of directors, a good governance system will help in finding growth avenues and proper systems for driving business sustainability. Certainly, it will be helpful to avoid various major challenges that will come up every now and then.

As an SME owner, you should be able to reach out to several retired executives who have time and expertise on hand and have an unfulfilled desire to serve a board of directors. Many large organisations will not consider taking them on board since quite often board positions are not done according to regulatory mandates but for the convenience of the chair and other board members. Who they know or who recommends matters. If you know someone and value his expertise for your business, seek him or her out and create a board position with a small compensation for his time. This is better than having them as a consultant.

How to constitute a board that can turbocharge your small business for growth is a different topic altogether. Let's just assume that you have a board now with your spouse or children and perhaps an external advisor or that you have got a board plan in the works. So what should you do with it is what I will discuss in this article.

Most SMEs, especially the newly minted ones, usually have neither the time nor the interest for adhering to the standard formalities of typical board meetings – the rigid agendas or putting up issues for voting etc. No such kind of parliamentary niceties. However, some smart meeting protocols could be considered which can benefit them in closing critical governance gaps and guiding them with growth avenues. Start thinking of some sort of mini agenda, for instance.

Set a regular calendar for your governance meetings, and stick to it no matter what. A monthly schedule is just about right for SMEs, and you make it clear that everyone on the board – founders, funders, mentors or external advisors/observers -- must attend via zoom or in person. Yes, all of you are already overstretched building the business, and you are all in touch with each other on a day-to-day basis anyway. But imposing a regular time slot for specific governance-related issues compels all of you to think straight on development, deal-making, and sales issues and helps to think like a board for a couple of hours. Stepping back this way will be invaluable in planning for growth issues.

Since most SME boards are likely to have three or four directors, all with some level of ownership, do not get hung up on who is named as the chair. The founder, a co-founder, or an early investor shall run the meeting as the chair or this role can be rotated, but in any case, for a small company, claiming imperial power as “chairperson” is simply ridiculous. Don’t fret about it, and just work through the agenda.

Coming to the meeting agenda, keep it simple and make it an accountability tool. Everyone involved should know how various metrics stand at the moment, but a governance meeting is a good way to assure that you are all looking at the same numbers at the same time (most of the daily information is likely going back and forth in bits and pieces). Expect the founder/owner to put together a proper set of financials and updates and also a progress report on growth and sales. The team in turn signs off on any share issuances, supplier or capex issues, contracts above a pre-set amount, and other necessities. Some of these can be legally approved on the fly in the course of business, but bringing the board together to discuss as a group keeps everyone on the same page and focused on key issues.

As for the agenda for the meeting, include a specific time for strategic issues including competition and sales objections, and cover not just next quarter targets, but annual issues on finances, pipeline, project timelines, partnering opportunities, talent acquisition, etc. Set a simple agenda that drills down on a few critical items. Working sessions on strategy deserve normally more time than a short meeting.

Assign an assistant to take minutes. This may seem like fussy busywork but proper minute-taking is a legal requirement even if chartered accountants will make the needed documents for regulators. Ensure that everyone has a shared record of what was discussed. It could also be a handy listing of who promised to do what and by when.