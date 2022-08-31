Why gold continues to be a wise investment instrument

One was discovered thousands of years ago. The other is barely a decade old. One serves as a medium of exchange and a store of value whereas the other struggles to meet either criteria. One has stood the test of time and the other is grappling with it. If this were a quiz question, there won’t be any prizes for guessing that the comparison being made here is between gold, a robust asset, and cryptocurrencies, a newfangled technology that is yet to find a firm footing.

Fans of the cryptosphere would be quick to point to the fact that Bitcoin, the oldest cryptocurrency, secured high returns for those who invested in it before 2019. Therein lies the rub. No investor in the world can time the markets. Even Issac Newton, among the smartest minds on the planet across eras, lost a fortune in the South Sea Bubble in the 18th century.

Unlike crypto “assets”, the precious metal earns its reputation for being scarce and real. Not just retail investors, but central banks and companies around the world invest in the yellow metal.

What makes gold a far better and safer investment option?

In addition to having practical utility in technology and electronics, gold continues to hold sway in jewellery in many countries. Unlike crypto assets which are hard to decipher, one can buy gold and have it stored in a bank vault for future use. Today, digital gold, too, has taken off where investors needn’t worry about storing their investments in physical form.

Gold’s reputation far outweighs that of crypto assets

Crypto assets tell a different tale. They are mined by individuals whose identity is shrouded in mystery. Bitcoin itself is credited to the enigmatic Satoshi Nakamoto who has not yet been spotted. Central banks across the world view the investment vehicle with some suspicion on account of a few of its nefarious applications like money laundering. People have lost loads of money by betting on fake projects under dubious names such as “Baby Musk Coin”, Cookie coin or Astro-cake where founders of crypto assets make a killing at the cost of innocent investors.

Crypto’s Volatility versus Gold’s stability

The volatility, too, can be unnerving. The price of Bitcoin, after quadrupling in 2020, has plummeted. According to Springer, a German publisher, “The volatility of Bitcoin prices is extreme and almost ten times higher than volatility of major exchange rates such as the US dollar and the Euro”. It also went on to deduce that “Bitcoin cannot function as a medium of exchange and has only limited use as a risk-diversifier”.

Source: Goldhub

Gold’s steady returns (above).

Source: Goldhub

Bitcoin’s volatile returns (above) Source: (link)

One of the oft-repeated tenets in the world of crypto currencies is “Do not invest more than you are willing to lose” or “do not invest more than you are willing to lose your sleep over”. Such advice does not inspire confidence. Gold, on the other hand, continues to be the first investment option for people especially during times of stock market corrections or high interest rates, which is currently the case across the world as the Federal Reserve has set the tone for other big economies to follow.

Investment in crypto assets is down to the individual’s risk taking capability. Hence, portfolios that have a lot of exposure to the cryptosphere can do well to diversify their investments into gold as a hedge against risk.

According to a survey conducted by the World Gold Council in 2019, investors saw crypto assets as a speculative investment vehicle for “quick returns” as opposed to gold which was seen as a long-term strategy for “wealth creation”. For those starting their investment journey, the age-old adage of “stay invested in the long run” might fit well as compared to “invest only as much as you are willing to lose”.