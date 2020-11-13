Explained | Why did Twitter remove Amit Shah’s display picture and what are its rules?

On November 12, US social media platform Twitter removed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's display picture (DP) and locked it briefly on grounds of copyright violation, much to the criticism of Indian Twitteratis.

It was restored shortly, and Twitter said it was an “inadvertent error”. It does make one wonder as to how Twitter’s policies work. Recent times have seen many high-profile accounts being suspended and photos removed.

This explainer aims to decode some of those questions.

What happened with Amit Shah's Twitter profile?

Shah’s profile picture was removed and profile locked briefly on November 12. Later, it was restored.

Why was the picture removed?

A Twitter spokesperson only said: “Due to an inadvertent error, we temporarily locked this account under our global copyright policies. This decision was reversed immediately and the account is fully functional.”

The social media major did not respond to Moneycontrol’s query on what prompted this action and the quick reversal that followed. However, a newspaper report said that the action was in response to a “report from the copyright holder.” Clicking on Shah’s profile picture on his Twitter handle showed a blank page with the message: “Media not displayed. This image has been removed in response to a report from the copyright holder.”

What does Twitter’s copyright policy say and how does it work?

Twitter's copyright policy states: “Twitter will respond to copyright complaints submitted under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA).”

“In general, the photographer and NOT the subject of a photograph is the actual rights holder of the resulting photograph,” it adds.

It also lays down the process of filing a complaint and how an action is taken.

How are complaints filed and action taken?

A complaint of copyright infringement can be filed directly by the affected party or his/her representative. The information required to file a complaint includes identification of the copyrighted work, complainant’s contact details and a statement that the information (about infringement) is accurate.

It requires links that will help Twitter identify the said material on its site as well. There is also a disclaimer that the complainant might be liable if he/she misrepresents the material or activity of infringing.

Once filed, Twitter may remove or restrict access to reportedly infringed material and will share the reason with the affected user.

So does that mean someone filed a complaint with Twitter?

Twitter only said it was in response to a “report from the copyright holder”, according to media reports. Interestingly, the company did not even respond to Moneycontrol's query on whether this action was based on a complaint.

Have similar incidents happened before?

Yes. Earlier, according to reports, the company had blocked BJP MP Subramanian Swamy’s Twitter account for a week, based on a complaint from an unknown person from Bangladesh. This, too, was restored after a week, post the alleged legal threat from Swamy’s legal team.

Similar instances have happened in the US as well. In July, Twitter removed the picture posted by US President Donald Trump for copyright violation. It was taken by Damon Winter for the New York Times in 2015. In September, it removed the video posted by Trump after a complaint from the singer of ‘Electric Avenue’ for copyright infringement.

Will it face legal action?

According to reports, on November 9, the Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) sent a notice to Twitter, threatening legal action, stating that “showing Leh as a part of Jammu & Kashmir is an attempt by Twitter to undermine the will of the sovereign Parliament of India, which had declared Ladakh as a Union Territory of India, with its headquarter in Leh.”

He said in the letter, “…such attempts not only bring disrepute to Twitter but also raises questions about its neutrality and fairness as an intermediary.”

This might be serious enough risk for the firm since this could lead to suspension and being blocked in the country, if not corrected, reports said.

So, is Twitter doing anything about it?

Twitter, reports said, has asked for time till November-end to solve the issue.

Is Twitter doing a better job in other countries?

The way Twitter responded to misinformation during the 2020 US elections was seen as a broadly positive move. Twitter began to flag misinformation on this site, and, in one case, went as far as to ban linking a New York Post story on Biden in its platform citing “hacked information.”

However, many users have pointed out that when it comes to India, Twitter is not so prompt and doesn’t give much importance to issues here.

Is it facing legal consequences in other countries?

In the US, the company continues to be under scrutiny, along with other social media giants such as Facebook and Google.

Prior to elections, the CEOs of these three firms were called in to testify, regarding reforming Section 230 that protects intermediaries from the content posted by the third-party users. All the three of them defended Section 230 and the importance of freedom of speech it grants.

In India too, social media intermediaries are protected by the order in the Shreya Singhal case that states non-governmental agencies would need a court order to take down content from intermediary platforms. They are held responsible only when the content is not removed.

Obviously, these legacy regulations are being looked into, including in India, to keep an influence they wield over people globally in check. The works have begun but it remains to be seen what changes are head.