Why CMIE's latest unemployment data should be an eye-opener to government

The latest data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) on state of unemployment in the country should be an eye-opener to the Narendra Modi government. It shows the number of jobless people is skyrocketing after the lockdown started in late March. This, in turn, highlights the need for urgent fiscal support measures.

What are the latest numbers? In the week-ended May 3, the unemployment rate shot up to 27.1 percent, according to CMIE. The agency explains the unemployment rate to surge as the number of job seekers who couldn’t find work rise. The labour participation rate rose from 35.4 percent in the week-ended April 21 to 36.2 percent in the week-ended May 3. The fall in March employment rates was just 2 percent compared with 2019-20 average of 404 million. But in April, the fall was 30 percent. This, according to CMIE, translates to 122 million job losses in April.

These numbers aren’t really surprising. Companies aren’t hiring on account of a standstill in their business situation. Instead, many firms are cutting even their existing workforce to reduce costs. Banks aren’t keen to lend to small companies who are fund-starved. At the same time big companies are getting money, and a good part of these funds are used for refinance expensive loans, according to analysts.

For small companies, a substantial fiscal stimulus package is the only hope. This is more critical to prevent further job losses. According to CMIE’s Mahesh Vyas, the data for the first week of May indicates that unemployment rate could spike even further in May.

India went on a nationwide lock-down from 24 March. The lockdown has now been extended till May 17. The near stagnation in economy has left small businesses and daily wage earners in a state of uncertainty. The government announced a Rs 1.7 lakh crore welfare package, which was followed up by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) with a few measures to ease liquidity constraints in the economy. But, these haven’t benefited the unorganised sectors much.

“Initially, a lockdown only hurts the most vulnerable labour that is informally employed in unorganised sectors. Gradually, it starts hitting the more secure jobs. Startups have announced lay-offs and industry associations have warned of job losses,” writes Vyas.

Quite logically, the big chunk of job losses have come from small traders and wage labourers account for big chunk of job losses. This category includes hawkers and daily wage-earning labourers whose livelihood depends everyday on a functioning economy.

But there’s an interesting angle to the employment data. According to CMIE, the 'odd-man in the job bloodbath' is agriculture. According to CMIE study, the count of farmers increased in March and April. The count of farmers increased by six million, or by 5 percent, in April compared to the average count of farmers in 2019-20.

“When jobs evaporate in other sectors, people revert back to their farms, which seem to have an infinite capacity to absorb labour, but unfortunately that employment is mostly disguised unemployment,” Vyas wrote.

Economists have drastically cut the GDP forecasts for the current fiscal factoring in the COVID-19 shock. While the International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects a 1.9 percent growth this year, some private forecasters expect growth to enter the negative zone.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

The RBI has been quick to respond to the COVID-19 shock with a 75 basis points rate cut, besides pumping in money to banks to lend to different sectors. But, the response from the government’s side has been inadequate. There is a widespread expectation that Narendra Modi government will soon announce a substantial fiscal package to help the economy. The timing and size of fiscal stimulus is critical.