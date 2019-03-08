Comment | Why central banks and markets need to be worried

The European Central Bank is the latest to hurriedly clamber aboard the monetary easing bandwagon once again. The ECB has slashed its estimates for Eurozone growth this year from 1.7 percent to 1.1 percent and has lost no time in announcing its third TLTRO (Targeted Long-Term Refinancing Operations) programme---jargon for throwing cheap money at banks to induce them to lend. As an added bonus, ECB President Mario Draghi also said interest rates would remain unchanged till the end of 2019.

Super Mario and Patient Powell

It’s little wonder the markets affectionately call him Super Mario. The ECB’s topping up the punch bowl comes after Jerome Powell, after a brief ill-fated appearance as a hawk, swiftly metamorphosed into a dove when the markets threw a tantrum. The upshot: the markets are no longer expecting any rate hike this year.

What’s more, he also indicated that the Fed’s balance sheet reduction programme would soon be put on hold, which makes Powell no ordinary dove, but one with a halo.

At the other end of the globe, the Peoples Bank of China, feeling the heat from Donald Trump’s trade war, went in for another round of fiscal and monetary easing, conveniently forgetting all about its mountain of debt.

The Bank of Japan has never been a fan of tightening anyway---it has had a zero interest rate policy for the last twenty years. And the Bank of England, given the Brexit mess, has just celebrated ten years of quantitative easing. Even the Reserve Bank of India has joined the global party.

Takes two to tango

The impact on risk assets has been sharp.

The MSCI World Index, which tracks developed market equities, is up 10.3 percent this year, while the Emerging Markets Index has gone up by 9.3 percent.

Yet there’s still an undercurrent of nervousness. Ever since the global financial crisis, central banks and markets have tangoed together. Whenever the momentum in the markets seem to be flagging, central banks have refilled the glass, providing the spirits needed for the dance to continue. As Claudio Borio, Head of the Monetary and Economic Department at the Bank for International Settlements, said recently, ‘As central banks and financial markets dance locked in this embrace, it is sometimes hard to tell their steps apart.’

Where’s the bang for the buck?

But here’s the problem: even after a decade of ultra-low interest rates, sometimes dipping into negative territory, even after several rounds of quantitative easing, with central bank balance sheets bloated beyond recognition, growth has still been anaemic.

For the US, as the boost provided by Trump’s tax cuts wears off, the OECD has slashed growth to 2.6 percent this year and 2 percent in 2020. In the Eurozone, growth is expected to be 1 percent in 2019. For Japan, the OECD predicts 0.8 percent. Chinese growth is estimated at 6.2 percent this year and 6 percent in the next. The question staring central banks in the face is this: despite such record levels of stimulus, is this all the growth we can get?

The chart shows the massive increase in the central bank balance sheets of the US, the Eurozone and Japan, a proxy for global liquidity. Note the slight decline last year, which made 2018 such a write-off for the markets. Worried central banks are now working overtime to make sure the pump is well primed and their balance sheets remain bloated.

Markets hooked on monetary methadone

Low growth and abundant liquidity have proved to be a heady brew for markets in the past. For a market such as India, tepid global growth adds the boost of low oil prices, while its higher growth compared to the rest of the world makes it an attractive destination for funds. Investors in India will also doubtless hope that the recent spat with Pakistan has improved Modi’s re-election chances.

While abundant liquidity should support the markets, it is also true that successive rounds of stimulus have resulted in less and less bang for the buck. This time around, there is the worry about trade uncertainty and a slowdown in China. The OECD has also flagged another risk in the financial markets. It said, ‘a sharper-than-expected slowdown in global growth could trigger corporate bonds downgrades or even defaults. The outstanding stock of corporate bonds at the end of 2018 was twice that in 2008 in real terms (at $13 trillion), the quality of outstanding debt has continued to decline, and there are signs that corporate earnings growth has begun to slow. Significant bond repayments are also due in emerging-market economies in the next three years, especially in China.’

Periods of prolonged monetary stimulus lead to severe misallocation of resources and distorted markets. Markets have become so hooked on the supply of monetary methadone dished out by central banks that any signs of withdrawal prompt a seizure. And the central banks dilemma is best described in the famous prayer of St Augustine, ‘Grant me chastity and continence, but not yet.’