Why automobile prices are likely to rise soon

Automobile companies have announced that they intend to raise the prices of their vehicles from July. Why? The answer is raw material prices have been on a tear. Both steel and rubber prices have been on the rise since the start of this year because of high demand. Prices have actually increased around 40-50 percent from the same period a year ago. The move by companies to raise vehicle prices is also a tactic to boost sales of existing inventories, according to automobile analysts.