Why automobile prices are likely to rise soon

June 25, 2021 / 10:22 AM IST

Automobile companies have announced that they intend to raise the prices of their vehicles from July. Why? The answer is raw material prices have been on a tear. Both steel and rubber prices have been on the rise since the start of this year because of high demand. Prices have actually increased around 40-50 percent from the same period a year ago. The move by companies to raise vehicle prices is also a tactic to boost sales of existing inventories, according to automobile analysts.

first published: Jun 25, 2021 10:22 am

