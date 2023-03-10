 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Why are Indian women dropping out of workforce at an alarming rate?

Meghna Mittal
Mar 13, 2023 / 01:05 PM IST

Women's participation in the workforce has almost halved to 19 percent in the last three decades. Experts say work-life balance issues, gender role expectations and socio-economic imbalances in India are leading to the exodus.

India is facing a jaw-dropping decline in the participation of women in the workforce. Women form only 19 percent of the workforce in India as of 2021, falling from over 40 percent in the early 90s, according to World Bank and International Labor Organization statistics. In contrast, women constitute more than 50 percent of the workforce globally.

Consider the case of Nidhi Mishra, 30, from Lucknow, who was working as an HR consultant till she decided to put in her papers last year as she struggled to balance her personal and professional lives.

“I was managing the acquisition of talent including retention and employee engagement. I found women dropped out because they are not able to balance their personal lives. While I was trying to retain women, I was myself struggling and decided to quit. But I am willing to work after a gap of 1-2 years. I will look for a part-time role where I can utilise my experience and skillset wisely,” she said.

Suman Agarwal, 33, from Noida was working as a chief sub-editor until she had to leave in December 2022 as the company laid her off to cut costs and now she wants to start her own business.