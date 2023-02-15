 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Why Air India placed orders with both Airbus and Boeing

Ameya Joshi
Feb 15, 2023 / 10:21 AM IST

With strained supply chains limiting how many planes can be produced, one manufacturer would not have the capacity to fulfil Air India’s dual LCC and FSC requirements.

The total number of aircraft ordered from Airbus and Boeing is 470 planes, making it the largest-ever single order in the history of commercial aviation.

The world sat up and took notice on February 14 as two announcements stated that Air India had placed record-breaking orders for planes with Airbus and Boeing, the world’s largest aircraft makers. The orders are historic not just for Air India but also for India and the world.

In the first announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron jointly announced the order for Airbus planes and future cooperation. The virtual announcement had Tata group patriarch Ratan Tata in attendance. The Airbus order comprises 250 firm orders: 140 A320neo, 70 A321neo, six A350-900 and 34 A350-1000 aircraft. This is in addition to the A320neo family aircraft that the airline is expecting in next few months, signed via lessors.

This was followed by a late evening press release from the White House, which confirmed the Boeing order comprising 190 737 MAXs, including the 737-8s and the yet uncertified 737-10s, with options for 50 more; 20 787-9 Dreamliners with options for 20 more, and 10 777-9s. This takes the Boeing order to 220 firm orders with an option for 70 more. The White House release talked about additional jobs in the US and benefits to the US economy.

The total number of aircraft ordered from Airbus and Boeing is 470 planes, making it the largest-ever single order in the history of commercial aviation. The numbers do not include the options for 70 more planes, which would make the total order to 540 aircraft.