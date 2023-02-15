Why Air India placed orders with both Airbus and Boeing

The world sat up and took notice on February 14 as two announcements stated that Air India had placed record-breaking orders for planes with Airbus and Boeing, the world’s largest aircraft makers. The orders are historic not just for Air India but also for India and the world.

In the first announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron jointly announced the order for Airbus planes and future cooperation. The virtual announcement had Tata group patriarch Ratan Tata in attendance. The Airbus order comprises 250 firm orders: 140 A320neo, 70 A321neo, six A350-900 and 34 A350-1000 aircraft. This is in addition to the A320neo family aircraft that the airline is expecting in next few months, signed via lessors.

This was followed by a late evening press release from the White House, which confirmed the Boeing order comprising 190 737 MAXs, including the 737-8s and the yet uncertified 737-10s, with options for 50 more; 20 787-9 Dreamliners with options for 20 more, and 10 777-9s. This takes the Boeing order to 220 firm orders with an option for 70 more. The White House release talked about additional jobs in the US and benefits to the US economy.

The total number of aircraft ordered from Airbus and Boeing is 470 planes, making it the largest-ever single order in the history of commercial aviation. The numbers do not include the options for 70 more planes, which would make the total order to 540 aircraft.

While Airbus has not announced the options part of the deal, all indications are that it does include options, since Airbus engine maker Rolls-Royce has added the details of options for 20 more engines that power the A350-1000, indicating the possibility of 10 A350-1000 being options for Air India, in addition to the firm commitment of 34 aircraft of this type. GE, the real winner Related stories Like the Soviet Union; Communist China will end up on the ash heap of history: Nikki Haley

Hindustan Aeronautics, Safran move forward in partnership for IMRH engine

Adani Power announces lapse of long stop date to complete DB Power acquisition If there is one winner in this mega order, it is American company General Electric. This deal includes firm orders for 40GEnx engines and 20 GE9X engines, which will power the Dreamliner and 777-9, respectively. In addition, the order includes 800 engines from CFM, which is a 50/50 subsidiary of GE with Safran. The MAX aircraft come with just one engine option, the CFM LEAP 1B, whereas the Airbus A320neo family offers the CFM LEAP 1A or the Pratt & Whitney (PW) Geared Turbo Fan (GTF). The PW-powered aircraft have been at the receiving end in India, right from induction, when in-flight shutdown incidents made headlines, and recently, for groundings due to lack of spare engines owing to supply chain disruptions. Air India, Vistara and AirAsia India currently operate the A320 family with CFM engines, so this also signals continuity. The A350s will be powered by Rolls Royce, the only option for the aircraft. The deal has been signed for 68 Trent XWB-97 engines, making it the biggest ever order for the Trent XWB-97. Air India has also placed an order for 12 Trent XWB-84 engines, which power the A350-900. All eyes on merger and configuration All indications are that the A350-900s, which the airline will induct later this year, were manufactured for Aeroflot and could not be delivered post sanctions. This would be the first ‘new’ widebody plane inducted by Air India, with the current mix of five B777-200LR and six B777-300ER being previously used and on relatively short leases. The B777-200LR has three classes, with premium economy being an addition while the B777-3000ER is expected to have four classes. As Air India’s focus shifts to premium economy, which is operated by Vistara, an airline that will merge with Air India by next March, all eyes will be on the configuration of these planes. LCC dominance is the key The order for 190 MAX aircraft, with deliveries beginning this year, indicates how quickly Air India wants to ramp up its presence in the low-cost segment, where its current presence is miniscule, at best. India is dominated by low-cost carriers (LCC), with over 75 percent of the market commanded by LCCs. Air India Express and AirAsia India, the group’s LCC arms, together have less than 50 aircraft at the moment. Why the split order? Everybody has been wondering why the order was split between the two aircraft makers. For such a large order, a split has many benefits. First, it signals continuity, with Air India likely to continue with the Airbus narrowbody, while the Boeing narrowbody aircraft are likely to be used by Air India Express, even though the renders show Air India livery. With strained supply chains limiting how many planes can be produced, in order to grow both arms (full-service and low-cost) quickly, one manufacturer would not have the capacity to fulfil the airline’s requirement. It is also a good idea to hedge bets in a scenario where one type of fleet has to be grounded or faces supply chain challenges again. The only question is whether the airline plans to have a long-haul LCC with the Dreamliners, something that Scoot does.

Ameya Joshi runs the aviation analysis website Network Thoughts.