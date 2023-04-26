 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Why a sharp spike in KCC loans is a ticking timebomb for Indian banks

Dinesh Unnikrishnan
Apr 26, 2023 / 02:15 PM IST

Kisan Credit Card loans have been a source of pain for state-run banks in the past on account of high default rates and the repeated loan waivers announced by politicians. A big jump in the quantum of such loans ahead of an election year may be bad news for banks.

Unless banks exercise supreme caution with their KCC loan portfolios and the government reforms the KCC loan scheme, this segment could end up as a ticking timebomb for Indian banks in the coming years.

Bank loans given through Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) have registered sharp growth of around 24 percent in the last year. According to the latest data available from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), total outstanding loans through KCCs grew to Rs 9.37 lakh crore in March 2022 from Rs 7.53 lakh crore in March 2021. This 24 percent increase is an unusually sharp jump in what the banking industry perceives as high-risk loans.

Take a look at these numbers: In the preceding year, i.e., from March, 2020 to March, 2021, KCC loans had grown just 1.3 percent, from Rs 7.43 lakh crore to Rs 7.53 lakh crore. In the previous year, the yearly growth was just 6.5 percent (2019-2020) and in the year before (2018-2019), it was at around 4 percent.

Why did KCC loans rise so much in the last year?

KCC Loans