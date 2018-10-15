Wholesale prices up 5.13% in September as fuel prices continue to rise

Wholesale prices in India grew 5.13 percent in September, driven by a rise in prices of food and fuel, data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry showed.

Wholesale inflation, measured by the Wholesale Price Index (WPI), rose 4.53 percent in August this year and 2.60 percent in September 2017.

The WPI is a marker for price movements in bulk buys for traders and broadly mirrors trends in shop-end prices.

Prices of fuel and power, which together have a weightage of 13.15 percent on the WPI, grew at 16.65 percent in September, as against a rise of 17.73 percent in August and 10.46 percent a year ago.

Petrol prices rose 17.21 percent in September, as against a 16.37 percent rise last year and a 16.30 percent rise in August this year.

Any rise in prices of crude oil directly impacts inflation in India as the country meets most of its domestic demand for the commodity by importing it.

Also, the recent depreciation of the rupee has only added to India's fiscal woes by increasing its import bill.

Prices of primary articles -- including food articles -- which account for more than a fifth of the entire wholesale price index, rose 2.97 percent, as against a fall of 0.15 percent in August, as items such as paddy, wheat, potatoes, oil seeds and crude petroleum became more expensive.

Prices of food articles as a basket rose 0.14 percent in September, as against a fall of 2.25 percent a month ago.

According to an expert, although demand in the economy has remained strong, the pace of demand growth is gradually declining.

"The prevailing market price for most kharif crops at major mandis has remained lower than the MSP (minimum support price), suggesting procurement hasn't picked up," Devendra Pant, Chief Economist at India Ratings said.

Potatoes continued to remain expensive, with their prices rising 80.13 percent in September as against 71.89 percent in August. Potato prices in the same quarter last year had fallen 46.78 percent.

Wheat prices rose 8.87 percent in September, as against a fall of 1.71 percent in the corresponding period a year ago.

Prices of crude petroleum rose 47.83 percent in the month gone by, as against a fall of 3.39 percent in September last year and a rise of 53.47 percent in August this year.

Prices of manufactured products, which account for close to two-thirds of the index, grew 4.22 percent.

"The future inflation trajectory would depend on the response of mandi prices with respect of new MSP, and the movement of crude oil price and value of currency," Pant said.