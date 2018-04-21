Wholesale oil prices end flat in thin trade

Steady conditions prevailed at the wholesale oils and oilseeds market on Saturday as prices moved in a narrow range on alternate bouts of trading and settled around previous levels.

Traders said adequate stocks positions against sporadic demand kept edible and non-edible oil prices flat.

Following are Saturday's quotations (in Rs per quintal):

Oilseeds: Mustard seed Rs 2,950-3,050 and Groundnut seed Rs 2,150-2,900. Vanaspati Ghee (15-litre tin) Rs 800-1,000.

Edible oils: Groundnut Mill Delivery (Gujarat) Rs 8,600, Groundnut Solvent Refined (per tin) Rs 1,700-1,800, Mustard expeller (Dadri) Rs 7,800, Mustard Pakki Ghani (per tin) Rs 1,300-1,345, Mustard Kachi Ghani (per tin) Rs 1,350-1,450, Sesame Mill delivery Rs 8,900, Soybean Refined Mill Delivery (Indore) Rs 7,700, Soybean Degum (Kandla) Rs 7,300, Crude Palm Oil (Ex-Kandla) Rs 5,400, Cottonseed Mill Delivery (Haryana) Rs 6,900, Palmolein (RBD) Rs 7,150, Palmolein (Kandla) Rs 7,200 and Coconut (per tin) Rs 3,100-3,150.

Non-edible oils: Linseed Rs 9,000, Castor Rs 7,300-7,400, Neem Rs 5,350-5,450.