App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 21, 2018 04:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Wholesale oil prices end flat in thin trade

Traders said adequate stocks positions against sporadic demand kept edible and non-edible oil prices flat.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Steady conditions prevailed at the wholesale oils and oilseeds market on Saturday as prices moved in a narrow range on alternate bouts of trading and settled around previous levels.

Traders said adequate stocks positions against sporadic demand kept edible and non-edible oil prices flat.

Following are Saturday's quotations (in Rs per quintal):

Oilseeds: Mustard seed Rs 2,950-3,050 and Groundnut seed Rs 2,150-2,900. Vanaspati Ghee (15-litre tin) Rs 800-1,000.

Edible oils: Groundnut Mill Delivery (Gujarat) Rs 8,600, Groundnut Solvent Refined (per tin) Rs 1,700-1,800, Mustard expeller (Dadri) Rs 7,800, Mustard Pakki Ghani (per tin) Rs 1,300-1,345, Mustard Kachi Ghani (per tin) Rs 1,350-1,450, Sesame Mill delivery Rs 8,900, Soybean Refined Mill Delivery (Indore) Rs 7,700, Soybean Degum (Kandla) Rs 7,300, Crude Palm Oil (Ex-Kandla) Rs 5,400, Cottonseed Mill Delivery (Haryana) Rs 6,900, Palmolein (RBD) Rs 7,150, Palmolein (Kandla) Rs 7,200 and Coconut (per tin) Rs 3,100-3,150.

Non-edible oils: Linseed Rs 9,000, Castor Rs 7,300-7,400, Neem Rs 5,350-5,450.

tags #Business #Edible oils #India

most popular

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.