Who will win the Dhanlaxmi Bank boardroom battle? Division bench asks single judge to decide on merits of ex-directors’ plea

A division bench of the Kerala high court has asked a single-judge bench to examine the merits of a petition filed by former directors against Dhanlaxmi Bank and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seeking membership of the Thrissur-based lender’s board.

On September 29, the single judge passed an interim order directing Dhanlaxmi Bank to adjourn and to not conclude the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on September 29.

Former directors had moved the court seeking judicial intervention directing the bank to place their candidacies for directors’ posts at the AGM of the bank. In response to the petition, the HC passed the interim order.

Both sides engaged top lawyers. Rafeeq Dada appeared for Dhanlaxmi Bank and P Chidambaram for one of the former directors.

After the September 29 interim order, Dhanlaxmi Bank approached the division bench, which observed that there was no specific ruling by the single judge on whether the writ petition was maintainable or not. It sent the case back to the single judge to decide on the issue.

“Accordingly, the matter is remitted back to the writ court, granting liberty to all the parties concerned, to advance submissions, regarding the maintainability of the writ petitions. Learned single Judge is, therefore, requested to consider the question of maintainability as a preliminary issue and accordingly, proceed further,” chief justice S Manikumar and justice Shaji P Chaly said in the order.

Board membership

The court made it clear that all the contentious issues raised in the appeals were left open for consideration by the single judge.

The petitioners against Dhanlxmi Bank include KM Madhusoodanan, P Mohanan and Prakash DL. The petitioners also sought a direction to the bank to refrain from conducting the AGM on September 29.

Dhanlaxmi Bank’s board also includes chief executive officer Shivan JK, CK Gopinath, Suseela Menon, Subramania Iyer, G Rajagopalan Nair, and the nomination and remuneration committee of Dhanlaxmi Bank.

The petitioners and other former directors, including prominent investor Ravi Pillai and PK Vjayakumar, had all sought board seats. The nomination committee is understood to have cleared their names. The board did not approve the appointments, prompting the petitioners to move court.

“If any change has occurred after the said recommendation in the director Board meeting, it can only be because of the undue influence exerted by the additional directors, who are nominees of the 1st respondent (the RBI),” said the petition by former directors.

Dhanlaxmi Bank board comprises four non-executive directors, two additional directors (RBI nominees), and the managing director. The petitioners have alleged that although the nomination committee had recommended the names of three persons — Ravi Pillai and two others — the application had been rejected.

‘Arbitrary’ rejection

On September 9, the petitioners, along with Ravi Pillai and PK Vijayakumar, had submitted their applications and other documents under Section 160 of the Companies Act, 2013, to be placed before the members during the AGM.

The board of directors, in a letter dated September 20, “arbitrarily rejected the applications of all five Candidates,” the petition said.

The petitioners further argued that they were eligible for directors’ posts as per the 'fit and proper’ criteria of the RBI.

Pillai is one of two major shareholders owning close to 10 percent each in the bank. CK Gopinathan, the other prominent investor, holds a little less than 10 percent along with two of his family members.

On July 20, Moneycontrol had reported on Pillai’s plan to rejoin Dhanlaxmi Bank’s board.

Pillai was on the board of Dhanlaxmi Bank until May 2020 but had to exit on turning 70, the age limit set by the RBI for directors. On April 26, 2021, the RBI released a notification that raised the age limit for non-executive directors, including the chair of the board, to 75.

Pillai is the chairman of RP Group, which runs 12 companies. According to the company’s website, the group has executed projects worth over $20 billion in the last 10 years. It is active in construction and infrastructure, real estate development, hotels and hospitality, healthcare and wellness, education, information technology, trading, and retail businesses, according to the website.

Other shareholders of Dhanlaxmi Bank include MA Yussuffali (5 percent) and Kapil Wadhawan (5 percent). P Raja Mohan Rao (2.44 percent), Shital Raghu Kataria (2.63 percent) and Vespera Fund (4.43 percent).

In the recent past, Dhanlaxmi Bank has gone through a series of changes at the top, including the appointment of JK Sivan as managing director and CEO in place of Sunil Gurbaxani, who was ousted by shareholders in September 2020.

Sivan is a State Bank of India veteran with over three-and-a-half decades of experience as a banker.