Who said bankers can’t be artists? HDFC Bank employee’s ‘Pawri’ sketch on COVID goes viral

When Rajiv Banerjee, an HDFC Bank executive, drew a sketch and uploaded it on his LinkedIn page on March 7, little did he imagine that the work will be picked up by a top Delhi cop and shared on the official Twitter handle.

In no time, Banerjee’s sketch went viral on social media.

Banerjee, who works as Vice President and Vertical Head of Corporate Communication at HDFC Bank, drew his sketch based on the ‘Ye pawri ho rahi hai’ meme that became popular after one Dananeer Mobeen from Pakistan first posted a video on Instagram.

Mobeen became an internet sensation overnight after sharing a moment from her party with friends where she can be seen saying “Yeh humaari car hai, aur yeh hum hai. Aur yeh humari pawri ho rahi hai (This is our car, and this is us. And we are having a party).

This video was instantly noticed online with many celebrities turning it into their own ‘Pawri’ version.

Banerjee used the ‘Pawri’ meme to sensitise the public about the spread of COVID-19. It basically showed the COVID virus’ rapid spread. DCP Central Delhi used the cartoon on March 19 on his Twitter handle for COVID-19 awareness tweeting “Wear mask to protect yourself and stop the spread of COVID-19. Thanks to the creativity of the person who made this sketch,” the DCP Tweeted.

In response to Banerjee’s tweet, the DCP further tweeted saying “Thank you Rajiv ji. Its simply awesome. I am looking forward to many more such informative sketches which can help us win over the fight against COVID 19.”

Banerjee said he is a “self-taught amateur cartoonist” who does this as a ‘weekend pursuit”. After the Delhi Police tweet, the sketch went viral and Banerjee started receiving calls from friends and relatives.

“I have had friends calling to inform me that it is also doing the Whatsapp round,” Banerjee, who is a former scribe, told Moneycontrol.