Jack Ma to retire from Alibaba | Meet the man who created a multi-billion empire from $60,000

INSPIRATION | Ma recently said he wanted to follow in the footsteps of Microsoft founder Bill Gates, one of the world's most prolific philanthropists. "There's a lot of things I can learn from Bill Gates. I can never be as rich, but one thing I can do better is to retire earlier," he said. Ma has inspired strong devotion among his employees and users, drawing comparisons with late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. THE LEGACY | Ma morphed Alibaba in to China's largest online retail market. He transformed how Chinese people shop and pay for things, especially through the now ubiquitous Alipay digital payment service. The Alibaba empire now spans well beyond online retail and payments to include cloud computing, digital media and entertainment. As he prepares to leave the company, Ma is among China's richest men with a net worth estimated by Forbes at $38.6 billion. (Image: Reuters)