Who is Asim Munir, the new Pakistan Army chief?

Ranjit Bhushan
Nov 24, 2022 / 09:43 PM IST

As GoC of PoK before the February 2021 ceasefire, he was responsible for pushing terrorists across the border and is unlikely to change the traditional Pak army stance against India.

In keeping with the tradition of appointing former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chiefs as the head of the Pakistan Army, Lt Gen Asim Munir was crowned the successor to General Qamar Bajwa today.

Munir, who was to retire on November 27, two days before Bajwa completed an extended tenure of almost six years, was among six generals in the race for the top post — a cause for much uncertainty and speculation till this week.

People familiar with the matter in Pakistan said Munir’s reputation as a straight military officer who played by the book helped him clinch the post.

Former Indian envoy to Pakistan G Parthasarathy said that as a protege of outgoing chief Bajwa, Munir was expected not to escalate matters with India. ``His ouster as ISI chief by former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had led to resentment within the military. Hence, his comeback should be considered natural,” Parthsarathy told Moneycontrol.

Munir will be Pakistan’s 17th Chief of Army Staff (COAS) since 1947, compared to 30 prime ministers who have come and gone since. Pakistan’s military has directly ruled the country of 220 million people for nearly half its 75-year history.

Munir, who belongs to the Frontier Force Regiment, has headed both the ISI (in 2019) and Pakistan’s Military Intelligence (2016-2018).