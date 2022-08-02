Who is Anbu Chezhian, raided by the I-T department on Tuesday?

Representative image.

The Income-Tax (I-T) Department on August 2 raided the premises of top Tamil film financier GN Anbu Chezhiyan, the Indian Express and other news outlets reported.

Raids were under way in around 40 locations connected to Madurai-based Anbu Chezhiyan across Tamil Nadu, the reports said.

No reason for the coordinated raids was specified. I-T department officials declined to comment.

Anbu Chezhiyan, who has produced movies under his own banner apart from being a movie financier, has also dabbled in the Telugu movie industry.

He rose from a humble background to a position of prominence as a veteran of film financing. Anbu Chezhiyan has backed a number of high-grossing films.

This correspondent spoke to three persons who are closely connected to the Tamil film industry. All of them, who spoke on condition of anonymity, underlined the financial clout that Anbu Chezhiyan has held over the Tamil film industry.

"As far as we know, there is nobody in the Tamil tinsel world who has not sought funds from him," said a film industry source, who declined to be named.

One particular source said he lent funds at a high interest rate. His film funding was on a referral basis, and he operated in an informal manner through a well-laid-out network.

This is not the first time that the I-T department has raided the premises of Anbu Chezhian. In February 2020, the IT authorities conducted raids on his premises following the release of Bigil, a Vijay-starer. At that time, the IT authorities claimed that they had seized cash worth Rs.65 crore.

Tamil Nadu is a state where politics and cinema are inseparably connected. From MK Karunanidhi to MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalitha, late former CMs, all had strong bonds with the film world.

At the recent wedding of Anbu Chezhian’s daughter, the who's who in the world of cinema and politics were in attendance.

A top film industry figure said Anbu Chezhiyan had some financial links with leading Tamil television channels as well. "Big reality show-runners in Tamil channels, too, have taken funding from him," the person said.