WHO calls on governments to cooperate to accelerate studies into origins of COVID-19

COVID-19 numbers in Southeast Asia plateaued over past month mainly due to cases in India remaining stable: WHO

The World Health Organization has called for all governments to cooperate to accelerate studies into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic and ”to depoliticize the situation.”

”WHO reiterates that the search for the origins of SARS-CoV-2 is not and should not be an exercise in attributing blame, finger-pointing or political point-scoring,” it said in a statement on Thursday.