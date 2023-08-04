WhiteOak Asset on picking funds, and why portfolios lag market return

WhiteOak Capital Asset Management provides investment management and advisory services for assets over Rs 56,000 crore.

“We want to be the leader of a market cycle and ensure consistency of performance so that our investors have a good experience and stay invested,” said Ramesh Mantri, CIO of Mumbai-based WhiteOak Capital Asset Management. Often, when talking about investing, Mantri says that the focus tends to be more about investing in a stock and not in the actual investor experience. “That is what we need to solve for,” he said.

Investors usually tend to make returns lower than the return delivered by mutual funds from a point-to-point because of a mix of factors. First is market timing. In their chase for performance, investors tend to log into the best performing funds which may in turn be invested in a set of stocks that are in vogue and thus leading the market rally. In the following leg, when these very stocks underperform, their funds take a beating and investors end up losing across a market cycle.

Interdependent

Usually, ‘growth’ style, which focusses on stocks that promise high earnings growth even at high valuations, and ‘value’ style, which focusses on stocks that are going terribly cheap, keep alternating in terms of performance. Therefore, growth investors tend to underperform when value stocks are rising and value fund underperforms when growth stocks are rising. Funds that are focused on one particular style would underperform in certain phases of the market.

“Our idea is therefore to remain style agnostic and focus on being the topper across a market cycle” Mantri said.

Besides Mantri, WhiteOak CEO Aashish P Somaiyaa talked about their focus on investor returns. He gave the example of their Midcap Fund which is about to complete one year next month. “The NAV is already up. If I say that the NAV is up to 12 percent you may calculate that the return since inception is around 20 percent. But in reality, the effective return for our investors has been more than 20 percent. For the longest time the NAV was less than 10 percent. So our SIP investors benefited by buying more units at lower levels which means their actual returns were greater than the fund’s return since inception,” he adds.

Despite the stellar performance of mutual funds over the years, investor returns across various time periods have been lower than fund returns. Apart from investors timing the market, this is typically a problem in the fund industry because asset gathering happens when markets are at a high. When the appetite for a certain theme is high, mutual funds usually launch a new fund offering focused on those themes, catching stocks when they are closer to peaking out. This leads to poor investor returns. To some extent, this trend in recent years is being negated because of investors choosing the SIP route, which allows them to consistently buy when stocks are going cheap.

The management team from WhiteOak Capital were interacting with the media for the first anniversary of White Oak’s Equity Mutual Fund scheme – Flexi Cap Fund. Since its launch in 2023, this equity scheme investing across, small-, mid- and large-cap stocks has grown its AUM from an original collection of Rs 550 crore during its new fund offer to Rs 1,642 crore in July 2023. In its first year, the fund has delivered a 21-percent return versus the benchmark of 16.5 percent.

Investment experience

Aashish P Somaiyaa, CEO, WhiteOak explained that that over the last year their approach has been focused on investor experience and returns. Somaiyaa explained that unlike other funds, they are not looking at just getting large assets and believe that ultimately the products, the portfolios, and the Net Asset Values (NAVs) should do the talking rather than marketing. “We believe that people should experience when our track record is being built, and not just meet us after,” he adds.

Another factor in investor experience has been not only having a digital footprint but also building a physical presence.

“Mutual funds is about consultative selling. About 70 percent to 80 percent client interactions happen physically. When a client buys a mutual fund on his own volition, in an unaided manner, he tends to make more mistakes,” he says.

Over the last one year, they have established a presence in over 50 metro and non-metro locations in India. WhiteOak Capital Asset Management provides investment management and advisory services for assets over Rs 56,000 crore.