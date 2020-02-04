White House economic adviser does not see US economic 'disaster' from coronavirus

"It's not a catastrophe. It's not a disaster," Kudlow said, adding later: "We've been through this before and I just think the impact is minimal."
The coronavirus outbreak will likely have some impact on US supply chains, but the effects will probably not be catastrophic, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said in an interview with Fox Business Network.
"It's not a catastrophe. It's not a disaster," Kudlow said, adding later: "We've been through this before and I just think the impact is minimal."
First Published on Feb 4, 2020 07:50 pm