    White House and European Commission to launch first-of-its-kind AI agreement

    A senior U.S. administration official, discussing the initiative shortly before the official announcement, called it the first sweeping AI agreement between the United States and Europe.

    Reuters
    January 27, 2023 / 09:49 PM IST
    A security guard walks near EU and U.S. flags, before the EU-US summit, in Brussels, Belgium June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

    The White House and European Commission will announce on Friday an agreement to speed up and enhance the use of artificial intelligence to improve agriculture, healthcare, emergency response, climate forecasting and the electric grid.

    A senior U.S. administration official, discussing the initiative shortly before the official announcement, called it the first sweeping AI agreement between the United States and Europe. Previously, agreements on the issue had been limited to specific areas such as enhancing privacy, the official said.

    AI modelling, which refers to machine-learning algorithms that use data to make logical decisions, could be used to improve the speed and efficiency of government operations and services.

    "The magic here is in building joint models [while] leaving data where it is," the senior administration official said. "The U.S. data stays in the U.S. and European data stays there, but we can build a model that talks to the European and the U.S. data because the more data and the more diverse data, the better the model."