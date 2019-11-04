App
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2019 02:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Whistleblowers complaints | No prima facie evidence found, says Infosys

No supporting evidence has been received by the company along with these anonymous complaints to substantiate the allegations, Infosys stated

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Infosys has not received any evidence to support the whistleblowers complaints of accounting irregularities, the IT services giant said in a statement to the National Stock Exchange on November 4.

“The anonymous complaints make certain allegations. There is no supporting evidence that has been received by the company to substantiate the allegations,” it said.

“Given the circumstances at this stage, where there is a complete absence of prima facie evidence and the anonymous complaints are still under investigation, the company is not in a position to determine the concreteness, credibility and materiality of the anonymous complaints,” the IT major said in a statement.

This comes on the back of two whistleblower complaints that the company received on September 30 and which were placed before the audit committee on October 10. A complaint was also filed with the US Securities and Exchanges Commission alleging accounting irregularities by CEO Salil Parekh and CFO Nilanjan Roy.

The company also on-boarded law Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co and Ernst and Young to investigate the matter. The issue is now being investigated by the SEC, markets regulator Securities and Exchanges Board of India and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

“In any event, the audit committee retained the services of the law firm, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co, to investigate the matter. Moreover, even before the appointment of the independent investigator, the audit committee began consultations with independent internal auditors: Ernst & Young. The independent internal auditor were given a mandate to review certain processes on the basis of the allegation in the anonymous complaints,” the statement added.

First Published on Nov 4, 2019 12:34 pm

tags #Infosys #Whistleblower complaint

