Whirlpool of India Q4 net up 14% at Rs 104 cr

Whirlpool of India May 24 reported 13.91 per cent increase in profit at Rs 104.1 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2019. The company posted a profit of Rs 91.38 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Total income from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,380.5 crore, up 7.6 per cent from Rs 1,282.42 crore in the year-ago period, Whirpool of India said in a BSE filing.

"Despite a delayed summer and some consumer uncertainty, we delivered another strong quarter with healthy growth on top line, margins, bottom line and market share. A strong cadence of product launches backed by ramped up execution was the key to deliver the quarter," Whirlpool of India MD Sunil D'Souza said.

"Given the current global context, we do see the possibility of headwinds building up in some key commodities. However, with strong product plans in place, we remain confident of delivering strong results ahead," D'Souza added.

The company's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per equity share for 2018-19.

Shares of Whirlpool of India settled 1.09 per cent lower at Rs 1,378.85 apiece on the BSE.