Which sectors will create the maximum jobs in 2023? Check here

Sectors like automotive, manufacturing and BFSI will drive India Inc's hiring intent in 2023, according to a survey.

The overall hiring sentiment will remain cautiously optimistic with a 20 percent hiring intent compared to last year's 28 percent, according to Decoding Jobs India Report by Taggd prepared in collaboration with CII.

The Make in India push from schemes like PLI has had a positive impact and boosted sentiments in manufacturing and engineering.

The IT sector hiring is expected to be muted at 10 percent. Non-tech sectors could see a rise in hiring tech talent.

India Inc will continue to see momentum for hiring from non-tier-1 cities, the report showed. These cities are emerging as talent hubs with 54 percent of companies expanding their seraches to these places. "Companies may start the calendar year 2023 on a cautiously optimistic note, however, we expect hiring to pick up in the following months, driven by existing as well as new demand for talent," Devashish- Sharma, President, Taggd, said.

Moneycontrol News