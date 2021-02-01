MARKET NEWS

Where to watch FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2021 speech live

The Budget for the next fiscal year will be announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today

Moneycontrol News
February 01, 2021 / 07:28 AM IST

The country is awaiting the Budget for the next financial year that comes amid the economic devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The Budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2021.

The finance minister had in December promised a Union Budget like 'never before' as the government looks to shore up the pandemic-battered economy and push growth.

While investment in health, medical research and development (R&D) and telemedicine is going to be critical, livelihood challenges would have to be addressed as well with stress on vocational training and skill development.

What does Union Budget include?

The Union Budget contains the Government of India's estimated revenue and expenditure for the current and next fiscal, which runs from April 1 to March 31. The budget is the most extensive account of the government's finances, in which revenues from all sources and expenses of all activities are aggregated. It comprises the revenue and capital budget. It also contains estimates for the next fiscal.

Where to watch?

The Budget will be telecast live on Lok Sabha TV. Alongside, it will also be telecast on multiple social media platforms such as YouTube and Twitter.

Besides, viewers can also tune into CNN News18's live broadcast on YouTube, link to which is added below.

Moneycontrol will bring you live updates of Budget 2020. Users can visit our website (moneycontrol.com) and even check our Budget 2021 section for the latest updates.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Nirmala Sitharaman #Nirmala Sitharaman speech #Union Budget
first published: Feb 1, 2021 07:02 am

