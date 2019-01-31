App
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2019 09:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Where does the government generate revenue and where is it spent

A majority of the capital generated is spent on states’ taxes and duties, interest payments, defence and subsidies.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
A major source of revenue for the government is the Goods and Services Tax (GST). It also generates a large chunk from Corporation Tax, and Borrowings and other liabilities. This is followed by income tax, excise duty and non-tax revenue.

Two more sources that add to the exchequer is customs and non-debt capital receipts.

A majority of the capital generated is spent on states’ taxes and duties, interest payments, defence and subsidies.

Indian Union Budget 2019: What does the FM have up his sleeve in the run up to the General Elections? Click here for live Budget 2019 news, views, analyses and more.
First Published on Jan 31, 2019 08:19 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Business #India

