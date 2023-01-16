 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
When we went to campuses and made offers last year, industry was more bullish: Wipro CHRO on onboarding delays

Haripriya Suresh
Jan 16, 2023 / 01:17 PM IST

Chief Human Resources Officer Saurabh Govil admits that the process had been delayed but says Wipro will not renege on job offers and will honour all such commitments

Saurabh Govil, Chief Human Resources Officer, Wipro

Delays in onboarding new hirees by large Information Technology (IT) services companies, including Wipro, have dominated the conversation in the industry over the last quarter.

Wipro has maintained that it will not renege on job offers it has made and will honour all its commitments.

The company’s Chief Human Resources Officer Saurabh Govil, however, admitted in an interview to Moneycontrol that the process had been deferred.

“It is delayed. I'll be honest, and I said there'll be a spillover,” he said after the company posted its financial results for the third quarter of FY 23.

Govil said Wipro will honour the commitments it has made, and that onboarding will be based on business requirements.

“Very clearly, when we went to the campuses and made offers in the middle of last year, that time the industry was much more bullish, the demand environment was much more bullish. It is not as bullish right now, but given it’s a large company, will continue to onboard every quarter and take it forward,” he said.