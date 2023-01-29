English
    When private equity came for the toddler gyms

    According to legal filings, internal documents, and interviews with more than a half-dozen other franchisees — most of whom requested anonymity so as to avoid retaliation — Unleashed began to demand higher fees and institute more stringent requirements, which the independent owners thought would threaten their profits.

    New York Times
    January 29, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST
    (Representative image)

    Tiffany Cianci spends most of her days in socks, padding around the fitness studio she operates in Frederick, Maryland, about an hour outside Washington. Her clients are young: kids ranging from 4 months to 12 years old. They come to learn somersaults, try the monkey bars, sing some songs. (“Little Red Caboose,” complete with a train-whistle accompaniment, is one of her favorites.)

    Cianci, 41, spent the first part of her career as a sommelier, specializing in sake. In 2017, wanting to leave the hospitality industry for something that allowed her to spend more time at home, she and her husband bought their facility as part of a franchise chain called The Little Gym. Its slogan: “Serious fun.”

    They got what generations of franchise owners have gotten out of similar deals, with brands such as McDonald’s or Jiffy Lube: a known brand name and detailed business plans in exchange for an initial fee and a cut of the revenue. For Cianci, it was more than just a business.

    “I love it. I really love it,” said Cianci, a mother of three who studied dance. “I love my students, and I love that it lets me make a difference.”