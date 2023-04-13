English
    When Mika Singh Paid With Indian Rupee in Qatar | Singer 'Salutes' PM Modi

    Singer Mika Singh on Wednesday took to Twitter to share that he was able to use Indian currency at Doha airport in Qatar. Mika used the currency while shopping at a luxury store and dining at a restaurant. He further thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi "for enabling us to use our money like dollars.” Singh's tweet went viral, garnering over 300k views. Which countries can Indians actually use the Indian currency and how much Indian Rupee can you carry abroad? Watch to know more.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 13, 2023 / 07:00 PM IST
    first published: Apr 13, 2023 07:00 pm