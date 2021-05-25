WhatsApp's privacy update reminders in 10 Indian languages: Here's how to enable view

Image: WhatsApp

Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp’s users will be able to view reminders in 10 regional languages apart from English for its controversial privacy update.

However, it is restricted to those who have chosen the language as default in their smartphones. For instance, in smartphones, if they had chosen Tamil as a default language, reminder would come in Gujarati. But if they had not changed the smartphone’s default language, which is English, the message will be displayed in English.

The 10 regional languages WhatsApp support include Hindi, Bangla, Punjabi, Telugu, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada and Malayalam, apart from English. According to experts, who did not want to be quoted, this is a challenge, and the platform can't do much about.

WhatsApp new privacy policy, which has come under fire from across quarters from government to competition watchdog Competition Commission of India, came into effect in May 15. WhatsApp has stood by its privacy policy despite pressure from the government to withdraw or revise.

However, in a statement said that it will not limit the functionality of Indian users till personal data protection bill, which is with the joint parliamentary committee, is implemented.

The Ministry for Electronics & Information Technology (MEiTY) had set up a 10-member expert committee under Justice Srikrishna in August 2017 to identify key data protection issues and recommend methods to address them.

The committee released the proposed Personal Data Protection Bill (India) in July 2018. Legislation is still some time away as the Joint Committee of Parliament is still examining the Bill and recently sought an extension for the fourth time up to the Monsoon session to submit its report.

Apart from privacy policy, WhatsApp will also have to comply with the new social media norms that will come into effect on May 26. Apart from Indian firm Koo, no other significant social media intermediary has complied with the rules that which includes creating systems to deal with grievances by users and monitoring harmful content.

Failure to comply, government sources said, could result in stringent action on these firms.

A spokesperson for Facebook, which owns both WhatsApp and Instagram, said, "We aim to comply with the provisions of the IT rules and continue to discuss a few of the issues which need more engagement with the government. Pursuant to the IT Rules, we are working to implement operational processes and improve efficiencies. Facebook remains committed to people’s ability to freely and safely express themselves on our platform."