WhatsApp UPI volumes drop 73% in July as cashback fervour fades away

WhatsApp’s Unified Payment Interface (UPI) witnessed a steep decline in volume of transactions in July, as the excitement around the Meta-owned company's limited period cashback offer ebbed out. The volume of transactions nosedived 73 percent in July from the previous month.

In June, WhatsApp had registered a six-fold jump in transactions at 23.04 million as against 3.48 million in recorded May, after it introduced a cashback offer to attract users.

In July, the number got reduced to just 6.18 million according to data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), a month where UPI broke a record of crossing 6 billion in monthly transactions for the first time.

However, it is noteworthy that despite a sharp decline in volumes, the value of transactions rose to Rs 502 crore in July as against Rs 429 crore in June. Fewer transactions with higher values indicates a rise in the ticket size of payments made through the platform.

Since the cashback offer was available even for a minimum transfer of Re 1, the data for June indicates that many users may have executed small value transactions to avail the cashback.

The company offers Rs 35 per transaction in cashback for three transactions, for a transfer of a minimum of Re 1. The cashback promotion is made available to different users at different times. Once available, it can be availed within a limited period only.

NPCI approved an additional 60 million users on UPI for WhatsApp in April 2022. With this approval, WhatsApp was able to expand the service to its 100 million users, intensifying competition in the digital payments space in India.

Since September last year, WhatsApp has been doubling down on expanding its payment service in India.

WhatsApp India’s director of payments Manesh Mahatme said that it is scaling up the service in phases in partnership with NPCI. Mahatme said the focus will be on accelerating marketing initiatives to increase awareness of the payments feature on the instant messaging app.

However, UPI is dominated by three players - PhonePe, Google Pay and Paytm Payments Bank. In June, PhonePe's share in overall transactions rose to 47 percent. Google Pay and Paytm Payments Bank's shares stood at 33.44 percent and 15 percent respectively.