WhatsApp to reintroduce feature allowing user to control visibility of downloaded pictures in phone gallery

World’s most used instant messaging app, WhatsApp may soon bring back the media visibility feature which allows users to enable or disable media appearing in phone’s gallery.

The feature which was part of WhatsApp beta for Android 2.18.159 but later removed, has made a comeback with version 2.18.194 beta.

The feature can be accessed from contact info option. To access, tap on any chat—group or individual > tap on three vertical dots on top right corner > select view contact > an option for media visibility will be there below ‘custom notifications’ option.

As you tap the media visibility option, the app will ask, “Do you want to show newly downloaded media from this chat in your phone’s gallery?” You can either select yes, no or default (which is yes).

The feature, if disabled, works only for newly downloaded media and will not be applicable for photos and videos which are already appearing in the gallery.

It must be noted that the feature is available only in the beta version of the app not in the full version. You can download the latest beta version of the app in Android for testing from this link.

Caution: Beta apps are meant for testing and include unreleased features. The app may not behave properly in certain situations. Download the beta version only if you understand the risks.