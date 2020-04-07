App
Last Updated : Apr 07, 2020 12:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

WhatsApp to limit sharing of frequently forwarded messages to only one chat at a time

While the Facebook-owned platform has been battling the menace of spread of fake news through its platform, the introduction of the new feature comes at a time when WhatsApp is being actively used by people to stay connected amid lockdowns globally.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
WhatsApp
WhatsApp

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that will allow users to share frequently forwarded messages to only one chat at a time, in a bid to curb the spread of misinformation and fake news through its platform amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the Facebook-owned platform has been battling the menace of spread of fake news through its platform, the introduction of the new feature comes at a time when WhatsApp is being actively used by people to stay connected amid lockdowns globally.

The latest move from WhatsApp comes at a time when countries across the world are initiating new measures to tackle the spread of rumours and fake news on social media platforms.

First Published on Apr 7, 2020 12:51 pm

tags #Business #Companies #coronavirus #Technology #WhatsApp

