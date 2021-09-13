MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Make the Most of Stock Market Highs with CK Narayan - Watch live on 15th Sep, 4.00 pm. Register Here
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

WhatsApp testing voice transcriptions for audio messages on iOS

In the works for Apple's iOS as of now

Moneycontrol News
September 13, 2021 / 04:13 PM IST
The feature is being developed for iOS as of now

The feature is being developed for iOS as of now


WhatsApp is working on enabling voice transcriptions for audio messages on iOS, according to WABetainfo.

The publication says that your voice messages won't be sent to Facebook or WhatsApp servers for transcriptions, instead it will rely on Apple to do it for them. The catch here is that it will help Apple improve its speech recognition technology and the messages won't be linked to your identity.

You will need to provide permission to WhatsApp to use Apple's Speech Recognition service. Once granted, you can then open a dedicated transcription section that will even allow you to jump between various timestamps in the voice message and view a transcription.

Currently, there is no word on when this feature will be available for Android. This makes sense as WhatsApp is tying into an Apple service to provide the facility.

It remains to be seen whether WhatsApp will use a similar deal with Google or something else entirely. Google already does this using Google Recorder but that's tied down with exclusivity on Pixel phones. A third party solution like Otter.ai could be used but that will likely bring its own set of problems.

Close

Related stories

Either way, it will be interesting to see how WhatsApp brings this to Android.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #chat #Facebook #WhatsApp
first published: Sep 13, 2021 04:13 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.