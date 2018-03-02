App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 01, 2018 11:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

WhatsApp refuses to share user data with SEBI, cites privacy policy

Sebi wrote to Whatsapp earlier seeking this information after unpublished price sensitive information of blue-chip companies began making the rounds on the messaging app.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

Instant messaging platform WhatsApp has refused to share user-related information to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on privacy grounds.

A Business Standard report said the app has cited the possible violation of its privacy policy, due to which it would not be possible.

Sebi wrote to WhatsApp earlier seeking this information after unpublished price sensitive information of blue-chip companies began making the rounds on the messaging app.

The information is crucial for Sebi’s investigation into the leakage of financial data at blue-chip companies.

related news

The report mentioned experts saying that Whatsapp is not obliged to give the information to the market's regulator, with a good chance of the matter going to court.

Sebi's regulation says holding unpublished information is not a crime in itself, but trading on that information is an offence.

The report further stated WhatsApp's key concern would be the setting of a precedent, meaning other cases seeking such information would crop up from other government agencies.

Sebi had earlier attempted to do the same by seeking call records and other information from telecom companies. In 2014, the Indian Council of Investors (ICI) filed a public litigation against Sebi challenging its action, with the Bombay High Court ruling in favour of Sebi.

The issue of privacy being breached in such a fashion began in the United States last year when Apple refused to divulge user information with the authorities over privacy concerns.

It was famously involved in a litigation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for over six months when it refused to unlock an iPhone 5c used by a gunman. This despite the judge had ordering the company to provide "reasonable technical assistance" to the US authorities.

In the end, the FBI had to take assistance from a third-party Israeli firm Cellebrite, which unlocked the phone in question. FBI later dropped the case against the company and declined to divert the information on how it was able to hack into the phone.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC