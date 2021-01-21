MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘FPOs & Agriculture Marketing-The Beginning of a New Era’ on January 22, 4pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

WhatsApp Privacy Policy 2021 | Facebook to launch aggressive ad campaigns to defend changes: Report

Facebook wants to clarify that conversations cannot be shared because chats are encrypted

Moneycontrol News
January 21, 2021 / 09:32 AM IST

Facebook plans to go all-out to “allay fears” over its intended privacy policy changes, for which it will take up ad campaigns and interactions with users and government stakeholders over the next few months.

Sources told the Business Standard the campaign would clarify that the updated policy would be applicable to interactions with 19 million business account users of WhatsApp and that these messages can be “leveraged for business purposes” such as running ads.

An example they gave was of users approaching a business for catalog details of saris, information of such interest can be used by the business to send ads on WhatsApp and Instagram.

The company added that conversations cannot be shared because chats are encrypted.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Close

Related stories

Further, sources said the company also plans to reach out to government officials to assure that “Facebook’s updated terms of service are in consonance with laws.”

This comes after the government on January 19 asked the company to explain its “double standards on privacy policy” such as differences in stringency between Europe and India.

Notably, India's own Privacy Bill - which plans to incorporate some of Europe’s more stringent rules - is still in discussion.

As per the sources, WhatsApp India's privacy policies are aligned with its US ones and there is no significant “dent” in its user base of 400 million despite the controversy. They, however, acknowledged an increased trend of downloading competitor apps such as Telegram and Signal.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Facebook #India #privacy policy #WhatsApp
first published: Jan 21, 2021 09:11 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India begins vaccine exports to 6 nations; Covaxin recipients to be monitored after 2 doses, says ICMR

Coronavirus Essential | India begins vaccine exports to 6 nations; Covaxin recipients to be monitored after 2 doses, says ICMR

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.