WhatsApp Pay loses second India chief in four months

Dec 14, 2022 / 07:05 PM IST

Vinay Cholatti's exit comes just four months after former WhatsApp Pay India head Manesh Mahatme quit the post to return to Amazon as the Director of Product and Engineering in September.

Choletti's exit comes just four months after former WhatsApp Pay India head Manesh Mahatme quit the post to return to Amazon as the Director of Product and Engineering in September. The move also follows the exit of WhatsApp India head Abhijit Bose on November 16.

In a LinkedIn post, Choletti said that December 13 was his last day at WhatsApp.

Moneycontrol reached out to WhatsApp with queries on Choletti's exit and who will take over the role next. The company's response is awaited.

Before taking over the role of heading payments arm of the Meta-owned messaging app, Choletti was leading merchant payments at the company. He joined WhatsApp in October 2021, months after Mahatme, following a seven-year stint at Amazon.

"The last one year personally has been a great learning journey and the excitement of being in the frontline and launching some global first payments use cases such as 'QR tickets for Bangalore Metro on WhatsApp' was unmatched. I am humbled to see the customer adoption of novel use cases using WhatsApp Pay and I will wear these badges proudly for the rest of my life," he added in the LinkedIn post.