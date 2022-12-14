WhatsApp Pay loses second India chief in four months

WhatsApp India's payments and financial services arm WhatsApp Pay has lost its second chief in a span of just four months with the exit of Vinay Choletti, who took over the position only in September.

Choletti's exit comes just four months after former WhatsApp Pay India head Manesh Mahatme quit the post to return to Amazon as the Director of Product and Engineering in September. The move also follows the exit of WhatsApp India head Abhijit Bose on November 16.

In a LinkedIn post, Choletti said that December 13 was his last day at WhatsApp.

Moneycontrol reached out to WhatsApp with queries on Choletti's exit and who will take over the role next. The company's response is awaited.

Before taking over the role of heading payments arm of the Meta-owned messaging app, Choletti was leading merchant payments at the company. He joined WhatsApp in October 2021, months after Mahatme, following a seven-year stint at Amazon.

"The last one year personally has been a great learning journey and the excitement of being in the frontline and launching some global first payments use cases such as 'QR tickets for Bangalore Metro on WhatsApp' was unmatched. I am humbled to see the customer adoption of novel use cases using WhatsApp Pay and I will wear these badges proudly for the rest of my life," he added in the LinkedIn post.

These developments come against the backdrop of Facebook's parent company laying off 11,000 people worldwide on November 9. With over 400 million users, India is the largest market for the Meta-owned messaging app. Moneycontrol exclusively reported on November 1 that the app is on track to generate $1 billion in revenue in India by next year. WhatsApp's UPI-based payment service has been hampered by restrictions on its user base since its inception in November 2020, due to which it has failed to take off in a significant manner in the country. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which operates the country's retail payment and settlement systems, has been gradually increasing the user cap for the service which currently stands at 100 million users. WhatsApp Pay currently holds a minuscule 0.1 percent of the total UPI market, as compared to rivals PhonePe (47.2 percent) and Google Pay (34.2 percent), as per data by NPCI.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE