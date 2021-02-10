MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join the webinar on ‘Analysing debt funds’ on Feb 12, 4pm where experts will discuss short-term debt schemes. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

WhatsApp may soon roll out multi-device support; feature spotted on iOS

A ‘logout’ option will be available in the app’s Settings, under Account Tab to use this feature.

Moneycontrol News
February 10, 2021 / 04:34 PM IST

WhatsApp has been testing out multi-device compatibility for some time now. The feature is said to allow users to access their main WhatsApp account on up to four devices. While the Android version of the features has been spotted before, we now have the first appearance of the iOS beta version as well.

WABetaInfo posted a preview video of how the feature works on iOS. The video suggests that iOS users will be able to unlink a device from the primary WhatsApp account. A ‘logout’ option will be available in the app’s Settings, under Account Tab to use this feature. According to the beta version the ‘Log Out’ option will be available in place of the existing ‘Delete My Account’, although the location may change with the final version.

The Log out feature is available in the 2.21.30.16 beta update for iOS. It is worth noting that the feature is still under development and is not available for the public. WhatsApp multi-device support has been in the works for some time with the source for the video citing that it will go live soon.

With the new feature, users will be able to access WhatsApp on another device, even if the primary device is offline. While WhatsApp Web allows users to access WhatsApp on a smartphone and PC simultaneously, multi-device support will let you sign-in to WhatsApp on multiple smartphones.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #WhatsApp
first published: Feb 10, 2021 04:34 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.