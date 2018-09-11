WhatsApp may hire ex-Paytm VP Amit Lakhotia to head India payments arm

WhatsApp India is in the middle of finalising the senior leadership for its payments arm, even as it is stuck in regulatory issues. Sources told The Economic Times that former Paytm Vice-President Amit Lakhotia will be the head of WhatsApp's payments entity.

In consideration for the post was Sriraman Jagannathan, former India Head of Amazon’s financial services. He will reportedly be involved in another capacity.

Senior executives of WhatsApp have been visiting India to conduct interviews with prospective candidates for these posts. WhatsApp Business Head Neeraj Arora was in India recently to finalise hires.

At present, WhatsApp has one corporate entity in India, registered in Hyderabad, called WhatsApp Application Services, with Rakesh Rewari and Anne Hoge Milken as directors.

India is WhatsApp’s biggest market, with more than 200 million active users monthly, as of February. Pragya Misra Mehrishi was the company’s first hire in India in July.

Its payment arm is WhatsApp’s way of showing how serious it is about the business it gets from India and that the payments entity will be kept separate from Facebook, a senior banking official said.

The messaging app’s venture into payments services has hit two snags, the first one being data localisation and second is the app’s usage for spreading fake news, due to which many violent incidents have unfolded in India. With ICICI Bank as a partner, WhatsApp had launched a pilot in February but it is yet to launch operations fully.

WhatsApp Chief Operating Office Matthew Idema said the company is keen to work with the Indian government to work on data localisation guidelines.