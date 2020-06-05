App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2020 11:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

WhatsApp asks SC to throw out plea against payments service, says petitioner a ‘busybody’

The petitioner has not done any privacy-related advocacy and is looking to block the launch of WhatsApp Payments, the Facebook-owned messaging service has told the top court.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Facebook-owned WhatsApp has hit back at G2 Chambers that has filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the instant messaging platform, saying the petitioner was trying to block the launch of its digital payments service and the plea should be thrown out.

The Supreme Court had on May 13 accepted G2 Chambers’ plea to ban WhatsApp Payments for violation of data localisation norms.

WhatsApp is in the process of going live with WhatsApp Payments in partnership with four major banks in India. They are trying to leverage the National Payments Corporation of India-run Unified Payments Interface (UPI) for digital transactions. Currently, it is working on a beta mode with a restriction of a million users only.

In the response filed by the Menlo Park-headquartered company, WhatsApp told the Supreme Court that this was no occasion for any “busybody” to intervene and superimpose its views in the process and they were creating new barriers for WhatsApp Pay under the guise of fundamental rights.

related news

The plea was filed by Good Governance Chambers, a ‘think tank’ that was formed two months before the filing of the litigation with no history of privacy advocacy.

Therefore, that such petitions should be dismissed immediately, it said.

Shakil Bagla, who was associated with the petitioner organisation, was facing trial in a bitcoin-based Ponzi scheme and such a petition should not be entertained, WhatsApp said.

WhatsApp said it was under strict scrutiny from the Reserve Bank of India and NPCI, both organisations responsible for running the digital payments infrastructure of the country.

Moneycontrol wrote on May 5 that WhatsApp Payments was to submit detailed documents on data localisation to NPCI and RBI by the end of the month so that it could go live.

First Published on Jun 5, 2020 11:39 am

tags #G2 Chambers #Supreme Court #UPI #WhatsApp #WhatsApp Payments

