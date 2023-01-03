 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What’s the M&A roadmap for 2023? Top dealmakers have their say

Ashwin Mohan
Jan 03, 2023 / 12:06 PM IST

The top 5 deals in terms of size in 2022 were from the financial services, IT services, cement, pharma and infra segments led by the biggest m&a deal in India’s corporate history – the mega HDFC-HDFC Bank merger.

“The worst thing you can possibly do in a deal seems desperate to make it. That makes the other guy smell blood, and then you’re dead. The best thing you can do is deal from strength, and leverage is the biggest strength you can have. Leverage is having something the other guy wants. Or better yet, needs. Or best of all, simply can’t do without.”

Sounds familiar? Well, that’s one of the several catchy quotes from the 1987 New York Times bestseller “ The Art Of The Deal”, Donald Trump’s effrontery-packed memoir, which he called the second-best book in the world after the Bible!

35 years later, Trump who became POTUS is known for a wide variety of other reasons, but his raw deal philosophy cannot be brushed aside. And without a doubt, the all-important ‘leverage’ factor he highlighted in the late 80s would have played a lead role in many of the 762 mergers and acquisitions struck by Indian corporates during a challenging 2022, marginally higher than the 731 a year earlier.

According to data curated by Venture Intelligence ( which includes only transactions involving the acquisition of 50 per cent or higher stake and excludes JV’s, follow-up transactions in the same deal and Indian m&a’s as a result of global transactions), the combined value of 358 deals with announced amounts stood at $99,764 mn in 2022 versus $ 63,078 mn from 334 deals in 2021.

That represents a sharp YoY jump of more than 36 per cent in deal value.

No prizes for guessing, but the stat looks rosy primarily due to the huge $40,000 million HDFC- HDFC Bank merger, the biggest deal ever in the history of corporate India.