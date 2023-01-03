What’s the M&A roadmap for 2023? Top dealmakers have their say

“The worst thing you can possibly do in a deal seems desperate to make it. That makes the other guy smell blood, and then you’re dead. The best thing you can do is deal from strength, and leverage is the biggest strength you can have. Leverage is having something the other guy wants. Or better yet, needs. Or best of all, simply can’t do without.”

Sounds familiar? Well, that’s one of the several catchy quotes from the 1987 New York Times bestseller “ The Art Of The Deal”, Donald Trump’s effrontery-packed memoir, which he called the second-best book in the world after the Bible!

35 years later, Trump who became POTUS is known for a wide variety of other reasons, but his raw deal philosophy cannot be brushed aside. And without a doubt, the all-important ‘leverage’ factor he highlighted in the late 80s would have played a lead role in many of the 762 mergers and acquisitions struck by Indian corporates during a challenging 2022, marginally higher than the 731 a year earlier.

According to data curated by Venture Intelligence ( which includes only transactions involving the acquisition of 50 per cent or higher stake and excludes JV’s, follow-up transactions in the same deal and Indian m&a’s as a result of global transactions), the combined value of 358 deals with announced amounts stood at $99,764 mn in 2022 versus $ 63,078 mn from 334 deals in 2021.

That represents a sharp YoY jump of more than 36 per cent in deal value.

No prizes for guessing, but the stat looks rosy primarily due to the huge $40,000 million HDFC- HDFC Bank merger, the biggest deal ever in the history of corporate India.

The $7,716 million mergers of IT firms L&T Infotech & Mindtree, the stunning entry of the Adani group in the cement sector with the $7,040 mn buyout of Ambuja and ACC Cements, the $3,300 mn Biocon Biologics-Viatris deal and the $2,379 mn acquisition of the ports and power assets of the Essar Group by Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel India round up the 2022 list of top 5 biggest m&a deals.

IT/ITES (296 deals), manufacturing (110 deals) and healthcare & life sciences (76 deals) were the annual sectoral toppers in terms of deal volume. In contrast, in terms of deal value, BFSI ( thanks again to the HDFC-HDFC Bank merger), IT/ITES and manufacturing rounded up the top three, according to Venture Intelligence data.

As corporates bid adieu to 2022 and shake hands with 2023, the environment is a heady cocktail of global recessionary fears, unrelenting geopolitical uncertainties, inflationary pressures, a high-interest rate regime and the possibility of a fresh China-induced wave of Covid-19.

But against these global headwinds, India’s sound macroeconomic fundamentals and healthy financial and non-financial sector balance sheets are providing resilience according to the 26th edition of the RBI’s Financial Stability Report.

So can 2023 eclipse 2022 in terms of m&a activity? Which sectors will be the hotbed of activity? Will bulge-bracket private equity funds continue to occupy centre stage in auctions?

Moneycontrol spoke to a cross-section of senior, top dealmakers from corporate law firms, investment banks and Big 4 firms and nudged them to indulge in some crystal ball gazing.

Of Platforms And Shadow Banks

Zia Mody, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, AZB & Partners forecasts more platform deals in segments like renewable energy, healthcare and hospitals along with increased activity in the insurance sector.

Advent International headed by Shweta Jalan displayed the most recent example of a platform deal or roll–up strategy in India, a route which is very popular in the US private equity ecosystem.

In December, it announced that it had sealed a deal to acquire a majority stake in Hyderabad-based listed player Suven Pharma. The private equity major also added that it was exploring a merger of Suven Pharma with its platform Cohance Lifesciences, which houses 3 portfolio firms from the CDMO and API segment, namely RA Chem, ZCL Chemicals and Avra Labs.

Here’s another example. In November 2021 Carlyle partnered with Viyash Life Sciences founded by pharma industry veteran Dr. Hari Babu and Dr. Srihari Raju Kalidindi to establish an integrated generic pharmaceutical platform in India.

Net-net, let’s not be surprised if other private equity funds follow the footsteps of Advent and Carlyle to set up platforms across sectors and create higher value, cost efficiencies and synergies.

Mody is also betting on consolidation in the financial services space and is expecting one or two cases of NBFCs combining with banks.

“Large strategic deals will be few but may happen if opportunistic. The main issue is the valuation reset which will allow deals to fructify,” she adds.

So, what next after the mega HDFC-HDFC bank combine which is expected to be completed by the second or third quarter of FY24?

The RBI has harmonised some of the key regulatory requirements of NBFCs with that of banks, thus significantly reducing the flexibility which was available earlier for non-banks. Improved synergies, need for size and scale, geographical diversification and access to cheaper liquidity are some of the other factors that have created an environment ripe for consolidation in the segment.

Last month, Shriram Transport Finance Company, India's largest financier of commercial vehicles, and Shriram City Union Finance, the largest two-wheeler financer, joined hands to form Shriram Finance, India’s largest retail-focused NBFC with a net worth of Rs 40,900 crore, assets under management (AUM) of Rs 1,71,000 crore and more than 6.7 million customers.

Deal Street 2023: Lens On Startups

Cyril Shroff, Managing Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas feels 2023 will build upon the achievements of 2022 and should be a strong year for m&a. "There will be opportunities for consolidation in the new economy and tech space where there will be a lot of stress and the IBC will resurface as a theme,” he says.

Shroff is right when he highlights the stress in India’s start-up system, the world’s third largest, which witnessed a forgettable 2022 and was left badly bruised by plunging valuations, deferred IPO launches, down rounds and layoffs.

In fact, the funding winter has led to the birth of new lingo in the segment – unicorns are passé, and the latest entrant is ‘cockroach’.

Yes, you read that right! The term is used to describe a start-up which displays the ability to survive during extended periods of lacklustre funding by resorting to tighter cost controls. And why not? After all, urban legend suggests that cockroaches can outlive a nuclear disaster!

Pramod Kumar, MD and Head of Investment Banking, Barclays Bank India echoes Shroff’s views when it comes to m&a involving new-age firms. " I feel capital deficiency would trigger consolidation in new-age tech in the coming year. Large conglomerates will continue to build capabilities in the digital space as well as shed non-core assets. Hopefully, the dormant bond markets will bounce back so that corporates can access capital," Kumar says.

Interestingly, in an interview with Moneycontrol dated November 2, 2022, Middle East Alternative Asset Manager Investcorp, which backs several Indian startups like Xpressbees, Wingreens, FreshToHome and Incred were optimistic that the funding winter in the startup ecosystem would not last long.

“We feel that this is not a long-term phenomenon and we see credit and liquidity returning back, probably sometime early next year,” said Mohammed Alardhi, Executive Chairman of the Bahrain-headquartered Investcorp which counts Abu Dhabi sovereign fund Mubadala as one of its investors.

The IBC Factor

When it comes to the role played by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code ( IBC) and its impact on the m&a landscape, the RBI’s latest financial stability report throws up some eye-catching data.

Since the inception of the landmark reform in December 2016, 5,893 CIRPs( corporate insolvency resolution process) had commenced by end-September 2022, of which 67 per cent have been closed. Of these, around 21 per cent were closed on appeal or review or settled, 19 per cent were withdrawn, 46 per cent ended in orders for liquidation and 14 per cent culminated in the approval of resolution plans, the report said.

It will be interesting to see how buyers, sellers, lenders and administrative officials avoid litigation and controversy which has plagued the sale of many high-profile IBC assets in the past like Essar Steel and Bhushan Power. Take the recent case of Reliance Capital which has seen the Torrent Group knocking on the doors of the NCLT ( National Company Law Tribunal) following a revised bid by the Hinduja Group, according to media reports.

When asked to pick his top sectors for m&a activity in the new year, pat comes with the following response from Cyril Shroff - “Financial services, healthcare and real estate are my top sectoral picks and the main risk if at all would be geo- political factors disturbing our markets.”

The fact that m&a veterans Mody and Shroff both have healthcare/hospitals on their list of deal-friendly sectors for 2023 is not surprising.

Just look at the number of unannounced transactions in the hospital sector for instance, at different stages of the deal cycle - stake sale in Manipal Hospitals, sale process of TPG backed Care Hospitals, the deal involving Emami Group backed AMRI hospitals which has hit a litigation hurdle, the exit of True North from Kerala based KIMS Healthcare and more.

What’s the big ‘deal’?

Like others, Haigreve Khaitan, senior partner at law firm Khaitan and Co is also betting on entries into new sectors by established conglomerates.

He expects two specific deal structures/formats to occupy centre stage in 2023.

“Stock swap / rollover equity deals will be one to watch out for. This will be a risk allocation theme for buyers, regardless of how good balance sheets and cash flows currently are. Also we should expect carve out deals, especially by MNC businesses, to remain a recurrent theme - and a strong interest by private equity firms in these type of opportunities,” he says, adding that M&A in infrastructure, renewables, banking and financial services will see continued activity.

The Private Equity Factor

Now let’s shift focus to the private equity universe.

Private Equity-Venture Capital (PE-VC) investments ( including minority deals) in India dipped by nearly 30 per cent in 2022 on a YoY basis after a funding party in 2021. PE-VC firms invested $46,786 mn as part of 1,260 investments in 1181 firms in 2022, compared to $65,000 mn across 1,362 deals in the previous year, according to Venture Intelligence.

In terms of buyout/control transactions, private equity funds sealed as many as 36 deals in 2022, with a combined announced value of $7,652 mn across 28 deals.

Remember Canada’s OTTP acquiring Pune based Sahyadri Hospitals from the Everstone Group and Blackstone’s purchase of a controlling stake in IT services firm R Systems International last year?

So will funds continue to be active in 2023 as well?

Yes, says Vivek Gupta, Partner and National Head ( M&A/PE Tax), KPMG and he has identified three broad themes going ahead.

“ First, on the private side, financial sponsors will dominate the deal landscape in the form of large control deals and strategics, barring a few, will be quieter. Secondly, expect to see some interesting consolidation and buyouts in the new-age unicorn space, as public markets are likely to become more selective and careful. Last, infrastructure as a sector will perhaps emerge as the largest recipient of capital,” Gupta told Moneycontrol.

On the other hand, Ajay Arora, Head of Investment Banking Advisory, EY India is very bullish on the manufacturing segment.

“Deal activity in the manufacturing space is expected to ramp up significantly in 2023 due to increased strategic interest from global companies as well as buy-out PE funds driven by three key reasons – the gradual revival of the capex cycle which is ‘real’ for the first time in many years and has seen entrepreneurs investing in both greenfield and brownfield projects, firm government support through initiatives like the PLI scheme and China plus one factor,” Arora says.

So there you have it, folks. The dealmakers have had their say. Guess it’s time for India Inc to start..you guessed it right… leveraging!