    What’s Passive Income? It’s Not What Influencers Say It Is

    Search “passive income” on YouTube, TikTok or Reddit and you’ll find a wealth of videos by people claiming they make thousands of dollars each month this way — whether they sell courses, e-books or other products online...

    New York Times
    January 28, 2023 / 07:07 PM IST

    Luca Alboretti was enticed by the thought of making money in his sleep.

    He was looking to supplement his income as a real estate agent in 2018 when he created an online store selling golf products, an idea he had hatched after watching a YouTube video about how to earn $150,000 a year in “passive” income selling salt and pepper shakers online.

    “I thought I would wake up to a couple of hundred orders, fulfill them and collect my profit,” said Alboretti, 28, who lives in northern New Jersey.

    He spent about $5,000 on sourcing and testing the golf products, developing a private-label product and paying website management fees. He put in about 10 hours setting up his online store, writing descriptions for each item, communicating with suppliers and marketing his site.