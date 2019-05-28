What's next for India's new government

TV Mohandas Pai, Nisha Holla

The landmark victory of the BJP-led NDA today has surprised political observers across the world. This landslide result across many states has sent a clear message that the Indian electorate values economic performance and the delivery of public goods and services over identity politics, ungrounded analysis divorced from facts, and false allegations.

This is also the most authentic recognition possible of the real performance of the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. More importantly, the vote also reflects the opinion of the younger generation born after 1991 and will clearly determine the future of India. It is a great victory for the continuity of the effective economic policies of the last five years.

No Prime Minister of India has, over a five year period, done as much for the country as PM Modi — the GDP is estimated to have grown by Rs 76 lakh crore, inflation is under control, almost every Indian seems to have access to the necessities of life – roads, power, toilets, 75-80 percent have access to water, gas stove connections for rural homes, almost all have bank accounts, and are beneficiaries of direct benefit transfer (DBT), cellphones, access to healthcare through Ayushman Bharat, education for children, and more. By 2020, we are on track to provide all Indians with a house. The basic necessities have been delivered in no mean manner in the last five years and the electorate has recognized this by voting overwhelmingly for PM Modi to come back.

All observers of the elections must realize one thing - Indians are not foolish. They perceive reality around them clearly, they have a vivid idea of their country, and they have clear expectations from their government. Observers have continued to weave false narratives about Indians, heaping allegations of intolerance and incompetency while warping the idea of India globally. By comparing these ungrounded comments and analysis to the undeniable voice of the electorate in this vote, it is clear that Indians have voted for what they truly believe to be the best shot at the continuity of progress to support a new India.

All across the country, it is clear that voters have a deeply rooted respect for what PM Modi has achieved. The hate-filled and lie-fueled campaign of the opposition has been proven to not fit with the reality on the ground. The Rafale allegation was a big disaster – while the Congress kept falsely focusing on the Rs. 30,000 crores given away, the electorate asked themselves how they could vote someone to power who is clearly pushing a false narrative with no basis. The Congress' strategy of throwing all Gandhi family members into the fray also failed. The Indian electorate is no longer willing to buy into empty rhetoric simply because it is transmitted by people with a claim to legacy; they judge their leaders based on performance and deliverables. Let us admit this to ourselves - the Indian Electorate is wise and will vote as per what they perceive to be in their interest, as they have over the last 75 years.



Justice - The biggest priority must be to strengthen the rule of law. The rule of law implies there is justice transmitted efficiently by the system. Today, the justice system is underwhelming - it is delayed, expensive, and the poor suffer the most. We have 18 judges per million population now but need 50 per million. For the first time in ten years, the Supreme Court has the entire complement of 31 judges. This may need to increase to 45 to improve the rate of delivery of justice. High courts must also have the full complement. Both Higher and lower Courts can be doubled in number to improve the system's efficiency. We need increased judicial capacity.

Improvement in Policing – Our lives, liberty, and property are not entirely safe in this country because of weak policing and the tardy implementation of the law. Police need to be more effective with better investigative and prosecution capacities so criminals are prosecuted quickly and cases don’t drag on for 15-20 years. An example of the failed system is the poor Muslim youths held behind bars under the TADA Act and then released after 20 years! Today, by and large, police imprison anyone they like, trials are not held, and the poor suffer as the rich can afford to hire good lawyers. The court process is also expensive and is slowing everything down.

Reduce the cost of doing business – While the ease of doing business has improved, the cost remains high due to unnecessary levies, transaction costs, and applications costs to government. There are enough studies on how to do this effectively. Improving the justice system will also help as business suffers from the cost of delayed justice.

Focus on infrastructure – Both hard and soft infrastructure development has to continue to be prioritized.

Higher education – Improving access to higher education and allocating an annual budget for research of Rs. 5,000 crore through a national foundation in science, technology and humanities.

Incentivise labour-intensive industries - Reducing corporate taxes to 25 percent, depreciation on plants and machinery from 15 percent to 10 percent will reduce the cost of capital throughout incentivizing labour-intensive industries and the service sectors for large job creation. We need RBI to bring down repo rates as India is suffering from very high real estate rates which are hurting overall investments.

Export-oriented policies - Improving these policies will ensure India can create surpluses for export. Without large export industries, India's economy cannot grow to its fullest potential.

Job creation - Incentives for job creation are required while removing obstacles to industries becoming bigger. Wasteful expenditure in the public sector must be reduced.

Utilize taxation effectively - India suffers from an acute shortage of equity capital. The recent move to apply capital gains was not well received and must be abolished. For 10-15 years if we abolish capital gains, we will see increased equity investments which will accelerate capital formation and enhance the wealth of all Indians, not just a few.

Border protection - We must push for a consistent set of rules and a universally enforceable system of border protection and citizenship authentication that will protect legitimate citizens of India from illegal immigration and settlement.



With the Modi government coming back to power, what should the priorities be?

The agenda is known, the script is known, now hopefully the Modi government will focus on this and more.

India has a strong leader who is globally recognized as a leader who can take tough decisions. The hardline policy toward Pakistan must continue as terrorism cannot be accepted from any state. India must continue to work on global trade alliances and issues to ensure they are quickly resolved towards open trading systems.

We must ensure that other countries like China do not take advantage of India. We have a deficit of $400 billion with China over the last 10 years. There is a need to rebuild an economic relationship with Japan and try to get at least $100 billion in loans with fifty year terms to build infrastructure more aggressively.

During the election, it is sad to see the Congress party flounder and suffer. It obviously has a bad product-market fit today. The Congress President’s view of focusing on lies and abusing PM Modi has not worked. Congress is required for a strong India as it is a party with a large tent and room for all shades of opinion. It needs mass leaders in every state and an open atmosphere where mass leaders can flourish. Now, it is run by a coterie who don’t have a mass following, cannot get votes and are mostly members of the Rajya Sabha who are pandering to power. Obviously, this is not going to work anymore. The Congress’ need to transform itself is eclipsed only by its failure to remain relevant.

Indians must stand up and build a positive narrative about India. Over the last many years, Lutyens media and Leftists have dominated the narrative about India by abusing the country with wrong narratives of violence. Isolated incidents have been blown up to throw entire populations in a bad light. For a country of 1.3 billion people, there will always be crimes. For example, as per data, 47 Muslims are supposed to have been victims of violence in cattle-related crimes. Forty Hindus are also victims of similar crimes. The reasons are very clear - cattle robbery and thievery are massive problems in some states. More than 80 percent of the meat trade is done by people of a particular community. Crimes cannot be labelled as systemic pogroms to abuse the entire population of 1.3 billion. Crimes happening and justice not being delivered is an indication of the weak rule of law, not of engineered communal violence. Indians must stand up and ensure a positive narrative of the country and not let Leftist malcontents generalize local incidents.

Media commentators, from New York to Khan Market, have heaped abuse and condescension on the PM as well. Even today, you will hear panelists say that "poor Indians have been hoodwinked into voting against their interests", "Indians will soon learn what they have voted for", "Five more years of Modi will take India to a dark place", and so on. They have amplified false narratives unsupported by data to assign imaginary problems such as "jobless growth", "economic stagnation", "an intolerant majority", and more to him. This speaks to the serious gaps in understanding reality in these circles that stems from ideological bias and transparent bigotry. Indian voters have rewarded real performance and not fallen for these whirlpools of fake narratives.

India is a vibrant democracy with strong courts and media and diversity. This truth of India is eternal and has stood the test of time over the last 75 years, irrespective of the best efforts of biased malcontents publishing lies about the country and labeling us as they please. The vote is the strongest endorsement of the real representatives of India's citizens. We must now all work together to continue India's rise towards a $5 trillion economy. We are looking forward to more progress over the next five years.