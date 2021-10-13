What’s more important for your ads – creativity or strategy?

Identifying what makes an advertisement effective is easier than creating one.

The jury is still out on this one: In advertising, is creativity more important than strategy? As an analogy, is Piyush Pandey better than Balki? Can a creative communication not tuned to strategy benefit a brand? Or should strategy dominate the creativity elements? The arguments will continue beyond drinks and dinner.

If you ask a hundred creative people in ad agencies what creative means to them, you would get as many different answers. Does that mean creative is whatever anyone says it is? Have you noticed that when an advertising agency or creative agency fails to win an account in a pitch, more often than not, they would hear that the creative made the difference? But when you probe what the creative differences were, no one would be able to express them any better than creative directors can agree on what creative is.



Successful ads can share attributes. Identifying what makes an advertisement effective is easier than creating one. An effective advertisement’s message is clear and relevant to those you want to reach out to. It is liked. It has visual charisma. Ogilvy is considered to be a big idea creator, yet during his long career he never had more than 20! How do you storyboard a smile? Yet the quality of a smile may determine whether a TVC works. Small details often make a big difference such as a “Two-minutes!” mnemonic of Maggi noodles.





The subconscious amalgamates information. One never knows what piece of information kindles the creative process in the mind, so take in all the tidbits. If one has to come up with a concept, get as much information as one can. Talk to salespeople, dealers and customers. In meetings ask questions. The reason? Well, read “A Technique for Producing Ideas” by JW Young. According to him, creative ideas are produced in a five-step process:





Harvest information



Digest the information in your conscious mind



Move the information to your subconscious to incubate



Allow an amalgamation to take place until an unpolished idea pops into your mind when you least expect it



Shape that idea until you reach the final stage: a creative idea





Strategy is key to effective creativity. If I were to pick one thing that causes the most disappointments, it is the lack of clear direction. Effective creative ideas begin with a well-defined strategy. Without one, chances are clients will not get what they expect – no matter who does the creative. Perhaps some big names of Indian advertising may not agree with me. Grapevine has it that one titan of Indian advertising does not bother much about strategy; he just thinks of a creative idea, makes a storyboard and asks his account team to sell it to the client. And if the account director hesitates, the titan himself sells it. The client gladly buys it because of his towering personality. One thing though, so far he has been able to air memorable ads.



The problem is not new. You can find attempts to define creativity in the writings of Ogilvy, Hopkins, Young and Reeves who, along with their fellow creative directors, drove up sales at many client companies. So, we have got creative folks who can’t agree on what’s creative, and other people who select creative but can’t explain why. I may not be qualified enough to offer answers here, but let me share some insights to help you decide:Does that mean if everybody follows the steps, they can all produce creative ideas? Of course not. Coming up with creative ideas is a daunting task even for them. Sometimes one gets into a paralysis. It is important to keep the issue in the subconscious mind in order to bring out potentially successful ideas.

Once strategy is clear, creative folks should focus their energies on ideas that fit the strategy.

Here’s a case: years ago when the growth was stagnant for a leading jams brand, their creative agency argued that the positioning was totally wrong. While the largest consumer segment of the product was below 15 years, the marketing team had been trying to address the housewife, their universal target segment. Agency proposed that they address the actual users and the rest was history: Growth jumped from 2% then to 25% within the year. That shows not only the importance of strategy but also the role that effective creative plays in marketing.

Perhaps creative awards are meaningless; Effie Awards maybe?